The Islander
Photos

Kangaroo Island netball Round 12

Updated July 25 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:42am
Wisanger reports 

A Grade: Western Districts 43 defeats Wisanger 32 - Good even fast quarter, great defence work by both teams.

