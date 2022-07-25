Kangaroo Island netball Round 12

A Grade: Western Districts 43 defeats Wisanger 32 - Good even fast quarter, great defence work by both teams.
Game was played very fast and clean. Another very fast quarter with Western Districts capitalizing on Wisanger mistakes to take a small lead.
Western Districts outscored Wisanger this quarter. Western Districts goalies very accurate. Wisanger defence trying extremely hard.
13&U: Wisanger 33 def Western Districts 12 - Wisanger started strongly with accurate shooting by Isla and Leila. Tight defence saw them gain a strong lead.
Positional changes at quarter time enabled Western Districts to fight back with lots of tussles through the centre court.
The second half saw competitive play from both teams but Wisanger came out on top a the end. Well done everyone!
9&U: Parndana 8 def Dudley 4 - The 9s got to play on Court 1 today at Parndana. Both teams showed great teamwork and sportsmanship. The girls worked double time as both sides did not have a full team. All played well.
11&U: Dudley 47 def Parndana 21 - Cracker of a day for netball, Dudley started very strongly with accurate shooting and good defence to be up by 9 at quarter time.
A similar second quarter. Parndana starting to settle in the third and finished strongly outscoring Dudley in the final quarter.
C Grade: Dudley forfeited to Parndana
B Grade: Parndana 55 def Dudley 29
A Grade: Parndana 55 def Dudley 31 - A warm July winter's day for netball. Both teams slightly depleted with players so quite a few different positional changes.
An even first quarter with Parndana up by 4 at the first break. Parndana settling first in the second to go up by 15, but Dudley won the third quarter bringing the margin back to 13.
Parndana finishing strong winning by 24. Well done to Layla (P) playing her first A Grade game for the season.
