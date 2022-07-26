The Islander

Art Museum of Kangaroo Island takes on historical art project

Updated July 26 2022 - 11:59pm, first published 11:30pm
A sketch for Mr Beares tents at Reeves Point by William Light that is held in the Collection of the State Library of South Australia. Picture: Art Museum of Kangaroo Island

Some of the first European art of Kangaroo Island is on its way back home - in digital form - thanks to an Art Museum of Kangaroo Island project.

