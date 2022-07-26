Some of the first European art of Kangaroo Island is on its way back home - in digital form - thanks to an Art Museum of Kangaroo Island project.
The project is called "Kangaroo Island Art: Explorers and Settlers".
In the first phase of the historic art project, researcher Prue Coulls identified where much of the original art was located and contacted as many of those institutions as time allowed.
She set up an AMKI database of 22 institutions, and some private collections, which hold historical artworks relevant to Kangaroo Island.
More than 120 possibly relevant images have been identified and included on the database, and 30 high-resolution digital images have been received or purchased.
Many international and Australian institutions have been very willing to engage and help with the project.
Some images are free or available for a small fee.
Some are quite expensive, and AMKI will be looking to raise funds to purchase the rights to those images, as they are integral to Kangaroo Island's rich history.
The focus for now is on art by explorers and settlers, but it is just the start of a comprehensive database of KI art.
A myriad stories are sure to emerge and be told through exhibitions from the digital collection once it has reached critical mass.
Art appears to have contributed to KI life since artists Ferdinand Bauer and William Westall set foot on the island with the Flinders expedition in March 1802.
The initial phase of the project was made possible by a CHART grant funded by the federal government through the Australian Museums and Galleries Association, of which AMKI is a member.
Historian and KI landowner Ingereth Macfarlane will continue the project in a voluntary capacity to consolidate the connections made and find more images to obtain.
AMKI will be seeking out grants for setting up the first exhibition using these images, expected to be before the end of 2023.
