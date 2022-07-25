SA Tourism Minister Zoe Bettison to visit Kangaroo Island

Tourism Minister Zoe Bettison will visiting Kangaroo Island this week, including for the Settlement Day ceremony.
Kangaroo Island will observe its 186th Settlement Day Ceremony on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Pioneer Memorial on the Esplanade at Kingscote.
Advertisement
The ceremony will begin at 10.15am, for a 10.25 am start, and is open for the public to attend.
Ms Bettison meanwhile will arrive on Kangaroo Island on Tuesday, July 26 and will meet with mayor Michael Pengilly and representatives of the Kangaroo Island Business and Brand Alliance.
On Tuesday afternoon she will visit Flinders Chase National Park and the site of the new Western KI Visitor Centre, followed by a visit to the rebuilding of Southern Ocean Lodge.
On Wednesday, she will attend the Settlement Day ceremony at 10.15am, along with the SA governor Frances Adamson.
She will share morning tea with the attendees before visiting the Emu Bay Lavender Farm for lunch and then at 2pm she will host a roundtable at the KI Council chambers.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.