A dozen volunteers from Kangaroo Island Wildlife Network held a planting day to spruce up the Emu Bay little penguin colony.
About 115 plants of varying coastal species were planted along the foreshore at the end of the village on Sunday, July 24.
And there are still a few left to go in, according to the network's president Katie Welz.
"The main objectives being to provide shade and nesting materials for little penguins as well as help protect the area from erosion," Katie said.
The Emu Bay colony was one of the most robust on the Island but hot days in summer threatened the nesting birds, making shelter vital.
Some of the plants were bought with proceeds from the ticket purchases from the KI Wildlife Carnival "Birdsongs".
The carnival is a bi-annual community event that last year focused on little penguins and strong women in science and art.
The remainder of the plants were paid for with a grant from the Friends of Parks Volunteer Small Grants program.
Katie said the next phase for the wildlife network in this project was a collaboration between KIWN and the Emu Bay Progress Association.
"The collaboration will develop educational, interpretive signage along the foreshore at Emu Bay to highlight the wildlife that live locally in the area," she said "Watch this space..."
Katie thanked the volunteers, as well as the Emu Bay Progress Association, Landscape Board Native Plant Nursery, National Parks and Wildlife Service SA, Friends of Parks, the KI Council, artists Sara Hourez and Nicholas Pike and Ninti Media.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
