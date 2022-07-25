As if he didn't leave it all out on the road, Distance 4 Dementia rider Nicholas Tremaine has given one last little bit to charity.
His hair.
Nicholas arrived back home to Parndana last week after his epic cross-country ride of 7615 kilometres from Perth to Sydney along the coast.
"So on Saturday I was back in my Parndana supporting my football team and as a final commitment to my dedication to raise awareness for dementia and raise money for Dementia Australia I shaved my head and beard," Nicholas said.
"Thanks to the support of the Parndana Sports Club and its members and supporters more donations came in."
His tally for Dementia Australia is now almost $21,000.
The hair gracefully shaved off by fellow Parndana local Cherie Kuchel would be donated to a charity that makes wigs for kids living with cancer, he said.
And there is still time to donate if you wish and help me reach his goal. Go to: https://fundraising.dementia.org.au/fundraisers/nicholastremiane
