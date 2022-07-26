Biosecurity strengthened at Kangaroo Island ports

Primary Industries and Resources SA will strengthen biosecurity measures at KI's ports of entry, given the potential outbreaks of both foot-and-mouth disease and varroa mite.
A PIRSA spokesperson said biosecurity staff were stationed at Cape Jervis Ferry Terminal and Kingscote Airport to conduct random biosecurity checks on travellers.
Amnesty bins are also implemented at all entry points to Kangaroo Island for travellers to dispose of any restricted items.
Since the detection of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in Indonesia, the state government has worked closely with the federal government, interstate counterparts and the local livestock industry, the spokesperson said.
PIRSA's key areas of activity for preparedness include enhanced surveillance to ensure early detection of disease and promoting biosecurity practices that prevent transmission of disease.
PIRSA has also increased FMD diagnostic testing capability at the state animal health diagnostic laboratory, known as VETLAB.
Producers are also reminded of the importance of remaining alert for signs of disease in their animals and crops.
If animals show signs of illness that are consistent with FMD, this needs to be reported as a matter of urgency to the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline (24 hours) on 1800 675 888 or to your local veterinarian.
The KI Veterinary Clinic says local livestock producers should be very concerned and not assume we are safe from the consequences of FMD introduction simply by being geographically isolated.
"If the disease reaches Australia, drastic control and eradication measures including slaughter of all cloven-hoofed animals within a 5-10km radius of each identified case will be undertaken, according to government policies," vet Lauryn Stewart said.
"The value of livestock will plummet when trade and export restrictions are imposed and this will significantly impact all KI producers, even if FMD doesn't make it to the Island."
In response to the detection of varroa mite in NSW earlier this month, the state government imposed restrictions on bees, hives, associated apiary products and beekeeping property coming into SA from NSW.
Restrictions are already in place for KI on the movement of bees, apiary equipment and honey products to protect KI's "unique Ligurian honeybees".
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
