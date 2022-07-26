The Islander

Biosecurity strengthened at Kangaroo Island ports

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated July 26 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:13am
Army personnel were used to perform biosecurity washdowns during the 2019-2020 KI bushfire emergency when phytophthora was a concern. Picture supplied

Primary Industries and Resources SA will strengthen biosecurity measures at KI's ports of entry, given the potential outbreaks of both foot-and-mouth disease and varroa mite.

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

