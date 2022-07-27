Settlement Day 2022 observed on Kangaroo Island

Kangaroo Island observed its 186th Settlement Day Ceremony today, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
The ceremony this year was back at the Pioneer Memorial on the Esplanade at Kingscote built to pay tribute to the first European settlers that arrived in 1836.
Opriss Osborne was awarded Kangaroo Island Young Achiever of the Year for 2022 by South Australia governor Frances Adamson.
The governor spoke about the sporting accomplishments of the Year 11 student, who is qualified netball umpire hoping to become a police officer.
"You and your family should be very proud," the governor said. "And so should your community because a community that recognises its young leaders has a bright future."
Also attending was SA minister for tourism and multicultural affairs, Zoe Bettison, who was visiting the Island on tourism matters.
As part of the celebrations, a citizenship ceremony was be incorporated into proceedings for five new Australians living on KI.
The new citizens were Evangelyn Alcala from the Phillipines, Tu Nguyen from Vietnam, Sumalee Walden from Thailand, and Thamyres Pasetto and Marcos Sahade, both from Brazil.
"Do you call us locals now?" Marcos said as returned to the crowd.
Students from the Kangaroo Island Community Education choir sang the National Anthem.
The Kangaroo Island Pioneers Association patron Bruce Williams spoke about the history of Kangaroo's Island settlement.
A member of the Beare family himself, he spoke about how that family including young girl Elizabeth Beare was came ashore at nearby Reeves Point in 1836.
A re-enactment of the ship's arrival was organised on the 100-year anniversary in 1936 and again in 1976 for the 140th anniversary.
Then in 1985, the KI Pioneers Association organised a flag raising in Kingscote that proved so popular that the council started organising Settlement Day ceremony the following year.
He thanked those present for remembering the original colonists.
Kangaroo Island Mayor Michael Pengilly said July 27 was an important day in the history of South Australia.
"You can keep Proclamation Day, this is our day," Mr Pengilly said.
He said could just imagine the South Australia Company ship the Duke of York that arrived with the state's first settlers on July 27 1836, 186 years ago.
"We were here before SA was proclaimed and before State Parliament," he said. "This was the genesis of the state right here and SA was the only state not a prisoner state."
He paid tribute to the Advance Kingscote Progress Association for doing such a good presenting and improving the Pioneer Memorial park.
The official ceremony was followed by a Settlement Day Morning Tea at the Kingscote Council Chambers, hosted by the Hope Cottage Museum as part of the National Trust of Australia.
(supplied by the KI Council)
The first recorded sighting of the Island was by Captain Matthew Flinders in in 1802 followed closely by Captain Nicolas Baudin.
The early days of the unofficial settlers were rough and lawless - mostly sealers, whalers, fishermen, some escaped convicts and runaway sailors. Some arrived with Aboriginal women om tow who they had stolen or raided from Bass Strait and the mainland.
Some American sealers from Western Australia heard about the opportunities here and made their way across, setting up camp at what is now American River.
They built a schooner, the Independence, and helped begin the island's sealing industry in earnest.
The South Australian Company ships, Lady Mary Pelham and Duke of York and the John Pirie landed in KI in July 1836, to establish the settlement of Kingscote - heralding the beginning of formal settlement in SA.
In fact they landed the first 10 ships here and each was built for the purposes of sealing and whaling.
Previously, Aboriginal communities had occupied Kangaroo Island, and abandoned it at least 2000 years ago.
In 1836 Kangaroo Island was ultimately abandoned (by Colonel Light) due to the lack of fresh water and accessible land in favour of Holdfast Bay.
Kingscote was a company town established at Reeves Point, essentially a base for the company's whaling activities.
Soon after it was established, Colonel Light arrived. He felt Nepean Bay was an excellent position for repairing whaling vessels and storing oils and goods, but it unsuitable for a colony capital because of the poor soil and lack of water.
By 1838 Kingscote had a population of around 400, living in in brush or timber huts and tents fringing the shore, and some brick and stone cottages.
Later in 1838 the Company decided to cut its losses, moved to Adelaide and Kingscote's population crashed leaving less than 100 people on the Island.
After the 1840s a trickle of new settlers established small farms on the island, mostly at the eastern end near Kingscote, at American River and on the Dudley Peninsula, and in bays, along the north coast - Stokes Bay, Snug Cove, Western River, Middle River and Cape Cassini and Snellings.
The owners of those runs combined a variety of pursuits - farming, grazing, timber, trapping, and shipping
After colonisation, nearly 50 vessels were wrecked in the hazardous waters around the Island
KI played an important role in developing the early colony and this is reflected in its lighthouses, shipwrecks, landing places and graveyards.
For good reason South Australia's first lighthouse was built on Kangaroo Island - the Sturt Light built in 1851 overlooking Backstairs Passage at Cape Willoughby.
In the late 1800s several new towns were proclaimed by the Government, including Penneshaw (originally Hog Bay) in 1881, Brownlow and Emu Bay, and Queenscliffe 1883, which was renamed Kingscote at about the turn of the century.
Some of the older businesses retain the former name, such as the Queenscliffe Hotel.
Times were tough for the working man who sold possum and wallaby skins, yacca gum (exported for explosives and varnishes) and eucalyptus oil to get by. Eucalyptus oil is still produced here today.
The earliest jetty was built at Kingscote. As agricultural development picked up, new jetties were built after 1905 at American River, Emu Bay, Vivonne Bay and Penneshaw.
Boats and boating contributed to a rise in tourism, particularly from the 1890s onwards at American River, which boomed temporarily as several short-lived industries were established between 1890 and 1910, including fish canning, crag fishing and salt harvesting at Muston.
Other short-lived ventures included gold-mining at the Koohinor Mines and brickmaking.
As the numbers of islanders slowly increased, so did the various public facilities required.
The sheer rugged wildness of the western end of the island prompted several South Australians to suggest a wildlife sanctuary in the area. The huge national park, Flinders Chase, was finally proclaimed in 1919.
War effort - Kangaroo Island has been involved in all theatres of war where Australia has taken part, as early as the Crimean War in 1857, when lighthouse keepers were required to maintain gunpowder magazines because of fears the Russians were coming. From then until now, Kangaroo Island's brave men have fought - and died for our country.
One of the most significant effects of WW11, was the post-war War Service Land Settlement Scheme, where a plan was proposed for a large soldier settlement scheme in central Kangaroo Island. It was one of the largest projects of its type in Australia - 174 soldier settlers and their families camped in the designated area and provided the labour to clear 250,000 acres of scrub. An enormous task, and from it, the establishment of a new community and a new town, Parndana.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
