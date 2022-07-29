Kangaroo Island tourism is well on its way to recovering after the double blows of bushfire and COVID, according to minister of tourism and multicultural affairs, Zoe Bettison
Ms Bettison visited KI this week in her capacity as tourism minister meeting with various stakeholders, and also attended for the 2022 KI Settlement Day ceremony.
She said the Island had some way to go to return to pre-2020 visitor numbers.
Prior to the pandemic, about half the Island's tourism were international visitors.
For example, visitation at both Flinders Chase and Seal Bay were still down about 50 per cent in visitor numbers, 132,000 down to 80,000 and 122,000 down to 67,000 respectively.
She expected those numbers to bounce back as international travel recovered.
And there were 32 cruise ship stops planned for KI this cruise season, which should further boost visitor numbers.
The domestic and intra-state visitation that picked up after the pandemic should continue to flourish, with South Australians more likely to do self-drive visits.
"The tourism economy on KI is worth $214 million annually and there is still plenty of room to grow as more people come back," she said.
The tourism minister travelled over to Kangaroo Island on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 on the SeaLink ferry
She met with mayor Michael Pengilly who reminded here that KI's economy was roughly 50 per cent tourism and 50 per cent farming.
She then visited Flinders Chase National Park and said she was impressed with the wide and accessible walkways out to Remarkable Rocks
She also passed the site of the new Western KI Visitor Centre, located on land that was formerly KI Wilderness Retreat where she once stayed many years ago.
Also in the area is the Kelly Hill caves site, where rebuilding is also expected to begin soon.
Environment minister Susan Close and the Department for Environment and Heritage are expected to make an announcement within weeks on both rebuilds.
While in the area, she also visited the Southern Ocean Lodge rebuild, meeting with mangers John and Allison Hird.
Ms Close said she was impressed with the progress and that new luxury accommodation would be expanded to take in 56 guests.
She also met with Tony Coppins from KI Ocean Safari and KI Tourism, as well as Susi Whitehead and Greg Miller from the KI Tourism Alliance.
And she enjoyed a meal at the Cactus Cafe in Kingscote.
On Wednesday, she attended the Settlement Day ceremony, along with the SA governor Frances Adamson, welcoming new citizens.
She shared morning tea with the attendees before visiting one of her favourite KI venues, the Emu Bay Lavender Farm for lunch.
She also held a stakeholders roundtable, attended by tourism operators, including Craig Wickham from Exceptional KI and Tamsin Wendt from Ocean View Eco Villas and Sophie Sheridan from the lavender farm.
Ms Bettison said she had confidence in the leadership shown by those such as Mr Wickham, who she said was about to mount another overseas trip to sell KI.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
