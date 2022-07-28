Travelling to the mainland for play football has paid off for Kelesha Rewiti-Edwards from Kangaroo Island.
Kelesha was just named the Number 5 most valuable player for Yankalilla Under 17 Girls this 2022 season.
Great Southern Football League posted on its social media the U17 Girls MVP medal count, showing Kelesha in fifth spot with 13 points.
She had also started training with the South Adelaide Under 16s girls squad and was hoping for a game soon.
Kelesha is one of many KI girls over the years who make the journey to play the sport they love, particularly after the age of 16 when there is no competition for them on the Island.
This year, she is one of six KI girls playing for Yankalilla junior girls squad, she said.
The parents take turns car pooling the girls across and the SeaLink ferry service has also sponsored the girls, assisting with the travel costs.
The MVP award is the equivalent of the Kangaroo Island Football League's Pharmacy Medal for its best junior player, she said.
She plays in the middle for the Yankalilla Tigers Under 17 girls, sometimes in the forward and back line, but mostly in the middle.
Kelesha, 15, is in Year 9 and the Parndana campus of Kangaroo Island Community Education.
She also plays netball for the Parndana Sporting Club, often donning her netball uniform and playing senior netball matches after her Colts games.
While she is undecided what she wants to do after school, she knows she wants to keep playing footy.
She hopes to play for South Adelaide in its junior and then senior female squad.
"It's been heaps of fun and you get to meet heaps of nice people and make lots of new friends," she said.
In the meantime, she is looking forward to playing for the Yankalilla Tigers as they face off against the McLaren Eagles in the elimination finals at McLaren Vale Sporting Complex on this Sunday, July 31.
She paid tribute to Craig and Tracy Williams from the Yankalilla Football Club, who took the KI girls under their wing each season.
"They are wonderful and make it feel real homey for us," Kelesha said.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
