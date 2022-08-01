The Islander

Wool mill tourist attraction taking shape at Cygnet River on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated August 1 2022 - 6:52am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Island Wool secretary Greg Johnsson and chairperson Christine Berry at the new sheds that popped up in late July 2022 at the Cygnet River site. Picture: Stan Gorton

The ambitious and forward-thinking plan for a wool mill tourist centre is finally bearing thread for the Kangaroo Island Wool company.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.