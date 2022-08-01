The ambitious and forward-thinking plan for a wool mill tourist centre is finally bearing thread for the Kangaroo Island Wool company.
The KI Council granted approval for the $1.7 million development at Cygnet River at its July meeting, and by the end of the month, the sheds were already taking shape.
While the approval took months, committee member and shareholder Lachie Bell and his team of helpers were quick to erect the three shed frames.
The project is being made possible with a $900,000 Local Economic Recovery grant scheme set up the Federal and State governments in the wake of the bushfires.
It was hoped the first stages of the facility, including a retail outlet, could be open by December.
KI Wool secretary Greg Johnsson said the wool mill would be something new for Kangaroo Island tourism, different to existing offerings and also recognising the history and importance of the Island's wool producers.
"We shouldn't lose sight of what this plant can contribute back to the Kangaroo Island economy," Mr Johnsson said.
The company has 22 local wool producers making up its membership, producing up to 800,000 kilograms of wool annually.
These wool producers make up roughly a third of the Island's wool clip.
Mr Johnsson said the company has been going for 10 years. The idea was for shareholder producers to secure a premium price for the woo where possible, given its provenance could be traced back to KI.
The concept of a wool mill had also always been part of the plan.
And now the next step for the company was to process a portion of that wool, further adding value to the product, by cleaning and spinning the wool, creating garments and even possibly rugs.
The three-shed complex would include not only processing, spinning and knitting machinery, but also an interpretative display area with a 360-degree 3D cinema and retail outlet.
The local spinners and weavers group have been invited to set up shop in the facility, while the local school has also asked to be involved.
Eventually it is hoped the Bell's old shearing shed that has been on the site for 80 years will be incorporated after renovations, possibly as a cafe.
Discussions with SeaLink in regards to making it a venue on its tourism bus route had also commenced.
Kangaroo Island Wool has already purchased a full wool scouring and drying processing plant from North Carolina, USA.
Also sitting on site, ready to be installed in the sheds is all of the Italian made wool processing machinery that was secured from Orange, NSW.
The Shima Seiki knitting machine was purchased new from Japan and arrives later this month.
It will be the first circular, seamless knitting machine in SA, and one of only a handful in Australia.
It was hoped that eventually up to seven new technical positions will need to be filled to run the mill.
Already on board is wool mill expert Emma Brien, who moved to KI last year and continues working on establishing the project.
Marketing employee and local Lucy McNaught would also be working on the fit out of the new facility.
The wool mill sits on 2 hectares leased from the Bell family and Bellevista Farms.
Water from the scouring process will be recycled on site.
Mr Johnsson said the company was looking for assistance with the construction, particularly anyone with the relevant skills.
The company was also looking at raising an additional $400,000 in capital to progress the project to its final stage, incorporating the old shearing shed.
For more information about the project, please email secretary@kangarooislandwool.com
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
