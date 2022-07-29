Recycling collections to double on Kangaroo Island

Kangaroo Island and Fleurieu Peninsula councils will double the collection of yellow recycling and green organics bins this summer.
The move should encourage residents to recycle more material.
The Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority says the two councils have long recognised the summer period requires extra waste collections.
And since the introduction of fortnightly collection, the council's have provided weekly collection of waste to landfill bins over the peak summer period.
Tasked with reducing the impact of the community on the environment, FRWA conducted a community trial over the summer of 2020/21, which provided weekly recycling and green bin collections with fortnightly waste to landfill collection.
The FRWA says the trial showed the community created more recycling and green/food waste over the summer period.
It then consulted the community through a survey of more than 1300 residents, collected waste tracking data and conducted external waste audits over the 2021/22 summer.
This was to ensure a change would be favourable for the majority of the community, presenting its findings to councils for consideration.
In July 2022, Kangaroo Island and Fleurieu Peninsula councils endorsed extra recycling and green collections over the summer period.
The red waste to landfill bins, including those with any exceptional circumstances or EC bins, will continue to be collected fortnightly.
The six extra weekly collections of yellow recycling and green bins, in eligible townships, will begin the week of December 19, 2022 and finish week of January 27, 2023.
The Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority executive officer Simon Grenfell said the change increased capacity by more than 300 per cent over a time when residents generally had more materials to dispose of.
"Our community is environmentally conscious and has become very good at recycling, but over summer recycling bins are full and a lot of food waste goes in the general waste bin," he said.
"We want to encourage residents to recycle more material so we are doubling the amount of recycling bins we collect."
The Fleurieu Peninsula and Kangaroo Island councils were already leading that state in recycling with 60 per cent of kerbside waste collected recycled, he said.
The extra collection of recycling and organics will see nearly 75 per cent of material collected recycled.
Further information and collection calendars can be found on the FRWA website at www.frwa.com.au
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
