The Islander

Recycling collections to double on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated July 29 2022 - 6:02am, first published 5:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority board members Peter Denholm and Alistair Christie show off some of the "black gold" compost made by the new in-vessel composter on Kangaroo Island when it was launched in September 2020. Picture: Stan Gorton

Kangaroo Island and Fleurieu Peninsula councils will double the collection of yellow recycling and green organics bins this summer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.