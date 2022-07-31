A Grade: The rain hit Gosse just in time for the A Grade, making for very difficult conditions.
Parndana wouldn't have minded though, with many players out due to a wedding, they had a B Grade side on the field.
Advertisement
Scores were few and far between in the first half, as Parndana battled hard and made the game a scrap.
Wonks up by 21 points at the major break, not playing the best football, but still getting the job done.
Skeer, Kuchel and Trethewey battled manfully away for the Roosters, but it was always going to be a hard slog for them.
Barrett continued his good form for Western Districts, while Crabb kicked 3 goals in a low scoring game.
The second half was a better performance from the home side, in which they kicked 5 goals.
It certainly may not have been the most entertaining game played this year, but Wonks was happy to get the job done in keeping Parndana goal less and coming away with a 55-point win.
In the other match, Wisanger made the most of their opportunities when kicking to the scoring end, will be the story of Saturday's A Grade game between Kingscote and Wisanger.
Wisanger won the toss, and had no hesitation in kicking to the scoreboard end.
Wisanger dominated the territory early, with their midfield of Cross, Stewart and Sampson showing the way.
Grimes defended to the hilt for Kingscote, but numbers told as Wisanger made the most of the wind, with five goals.
Kingscote able to score a goal into the wind, but had a lot of work to do, being 29 points down at the first break.
Kingscote needed to make the most of their turn with the wind, but Wisanger were just as determined to make scoring difficult.
Green, Connell and Siemer worked hard for Kingscote, as they tried to get back within striking distance.
Wisanger's defence stood up well, and Viney-Obst started to dominate in the ruck. Kingscote getting some goals on the board, but Wisanger able to respond with some majors of their own.
Kingscote winning the term by a goal, but would have to defend extremely well to stay in the game.
Wisanger turned on the after burners in the premiership quarter, the midfield winning the contests and the forward getting to the right spots.
The goals shared around between Clifford, Lockett and Stead as Wisanger kicked away, up by 53 points at the last break.
Advertisement
With the game all but done and conditions worsening, the game turned into a scrap.
Kingscote had their chances to convert some goals, but weren't able to score a major as the Wisanger defence forced them into some difficult positions.
Wisanger scoring two goals into the wind, using the ball well and coming away with a 10-goal win.
B Grade: Parndana missing a lot of players, with only 14 players available for the B Grade due to an inopportune wedding.
Western Districts had first use of what was becoming a strong wind towards the Southern end.
As expected, Wonks dominated the early territory, but good defending from Mills, Kelly and Relf kept Wonks to 3.7 for the term.
Advertisement
Parndana's first score was a major to Wintinna, early in the second term but from then on, the ball was in Wonks forward line.
Brind was proving a good target up forward for the Saints, but he was also responsible for a lot of misses, as Wonks weren't able to take full advantage of their domination.
Larcombe, Riggs and Whittle were able to find a lot of space, but weren't able to convert with majors.
Mills defended valiantly, and Wintinna provided plenty of run but it seemed they were fighting a losing battle.
"Bushy" Cane provided some highlights for the home side, with his efforts in ruck against Kelly, but the real highlights came from Wintinna in the last.
A couple of great running goals from the centre gave the visitors something to cheer about, as wonks finally got their goal kicking boots on. 6.1 in the last was a much better return for the home side, and gave them some percentage in a 76-point victory.
Advertisement
Kingscote remain undefeated in the reserves, after overcoming Wisanger by 28 points.
Conditions made the game scrappy with a strong wind blowing across the ground.
The centrelines of both sides worked hard, with the Florances and the Schofield's setting up a lot of plays for their respective sides.
Boulden kept Wisanger in the game, kicking a goal each time it was needed. However, Kingscote just seemed to have all the answers, and were able to kick away in the last term.
Bruce turned the clock back with a brilliant game for the home side, and McDonnell provided a good target in Walden's absence, finishing with four goals.
A good win in difficult conditions for Kingscote, with a Semi Final preview coming up against Western Districts this week, in what should be a brilliant game.
Advertisement
Colts: The Colts have taken an unexpected twist, with three teams still, mathematically, a possibility for the double chance, with Parndana now having lost two in a row.
This has opened the door, slightly for Western Districts, who defeated Parndana on Saturday by 44 points.
The Saints team had the advantage of a 2-3 goal wind heading towards the southern end, and while they dominated the territory, they moved into the first break only two goals up.
The second was where they started to believe they could cause an upset, defending with great valour and terrific pressure.
Baker gave Wonks a good target up forward and he finished the game with seven goals, despite the efforts of Shannon Davis.
Parndana were still two goals down in the third, but defended well.
Advertisement
Led by Eli Kuchel, Isaac Bowden and Kelesha Edwards, they kept wonks to just one goal for the quarter.
Unfortunately, they were unable to score a goal due to the defence of Ricky Nimmo and Jackson Short but they kept themselves in it.
The last was all Wonks, as they turned on the pressure once again to kick four goals to nil.
Brilliant team work by the young Saints as they ran away with the game, to keep their chances of second spot alive.
The Saints next opponent is Kingscote, and after a slow start against Wisanger they managed to score seven goals in the second to ensure the mercy rule was enacted.
Wisanger were pleased they were able to at least score a couple of times on this occasion, and on occasion put some good pressure on the hounds.
Advertisement
Timmy Turner and TJ Warren led from the front, as they have all year, and were well supported by Jaxon Johnson, Tom Bott and Huon Ley.
It was a good team performance from Kingscote, well led by Xavier Wadsworth and Tyler Richardson with three goals each.
Seb Wadsworth was also a pocket rocket around the ground, with good support from Brady Christophers and Cain Florance.
Two minor rounds still remaining, but Kingscote will be looking forward to the finals, and hopefully remaining undefeated for the rest of the season. - Ball Magnet
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.