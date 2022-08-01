The Islander
Photos

Kangaroo Island netball Round 13

Updated August 1 2022 - 1:17am, first published 12:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

15&U at Western Districts: Cold and overcast conditions at Gosse as the rain set in for start of the 15&Under game.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.