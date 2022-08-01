Kangaroo Island netball Round 13

15&U at Western Districts: Cold and overcast conditions at Gosse as the rain set in for start of the 15&Under game.
Solid defence by both teams combined with a slippery ball resulted in multiple turnovers and only two points the difference after the first quarter.
Advertisement
The weather improved slightly to a light drizzle after the break. Western Districts hit their straps and the team worked well together to draw ahead by 12 goals at half time.
A few changes for both teams saw Parndana step up to Westies, forcing errors from the home side and closing the gap to seven goals.
The showers held off but the increasing wind made for challenging conditions, with cold and tired players.
Both teams maintained an even contest in the final quarter, with plenty of strong intercepts, competitive play and accuracy in the ring making an entertaining game to watch.
Western Districts ended up defeating Parndana 35 to 28. - CP
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.