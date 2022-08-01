2022 local SALA exhibition at Fine Art Kangaroo Island

The 2022 SALA exhibition at Fine Art Kangaroo Island gallery this month features three Kangaroo Island artists - Amelia Oates, Bek Strempel and Helen Gerschwitz.
The art goes on show as Fine Art KI's Fleur Peters is away curating the annual KI show at the National Wine Centre for the SA Living Artist festival.
Meanwhile back home, "Immersion" features art inspired by Kangaroo Island, three unique interpretations created by local emerging and established artists.
The exhibition runs from this Friday, August 5 until August 27. It's open Wednesday to Saturdays.
You can meet the artists during the Saturdays of the exhibition - Helen on August 6, Bek on August 13 and Amelia on August 20 - all from 2pm to 4pm.
Amelia Oates: Amelia is a Kangaroo Island based visual artist.
Born and raised on the island, all of Amelia's work is inspired by the natural world and pristine environment that surround KI.
A self-taught artist with 15 years of professional experience and early mentorship from Adelaide Hills artist Penny MacLaren, Amelia's style is ever evolving as she grows as an artist, but always encompassing an element of the natural world.
Amelia exhibits in cafes and art galleries around the Island, and regularly holds group and solo exhibitions.
Impressionistic and realistic styles both influencing Amelia, she uses acrylic paint and pens to capture the movement and colours of nature and memorable experiences in nature.
We are blessed to be surrounded by the best of our natural world. Mother nature's beauty is all around us on Kangaroo Island.
Amelia has a gift of noticing beauty where others may not.
From the way the light touches the ocean, the ombre colour of blossom to the many tones of green in a patch of bush, Amelia seeks to portray the natural, unfiltered, perhaps unnoticed, raw and undressed scenes of nature turning them into art for people to enjoy.
Amelia's Wildflower pieces showcase this idea, inviting people to take note of the small and often unnoticed exquisiteness of the natural world.
Bek Strempel: Bek grew up on the Fleurieu Peninsula and spent most of her teenage years and early 20s surfing on the beaches between Seaford and Moana to the South Coast of Port Elliot and Goolwa.
Much of those experiences in and around the waves have inspired Bek's artwork today.
Moving to Kangaroo Island seven years ago she fell in love with the Natural ruggedness that surrounds the Island and the beauty that is encapsulated within its boundaries.
Much of her work is inspired by the ocean in its many forms, however her artwork is ever evolving, and she enjoys challenging herself with new media and following her creativity wherever it takes her.
Bek is a self-taught abstract and fluid artist enjoying many different mediums such as acrylic, pastel, mixed media and oil.
"I love how art can transport you to another place and time, how you can lose yourself within the artistic expression itself, many people tell me that they see faces in the waves I paint or how a painting will remind them of a place or a feeling. I love how art is different for everyone and there is no right or wrong... it just is."
Helen Gerschwitz: Helen has always enjoyed and demonstrated a love for the arts and from a very early age was always drawing and painting.
It was therefore a natural progression for her to complete studies in Art.
Helen is a professionally trained artist in Visual Arts and Graphic Design successfully holding art exhibitions since the early 1990's.
Helen moved to Kangaroo Island in 2004.
Living and working on KI, being an inspirational, serene and pristine environment has provided a fabulous opportunity to showcase her works.
Helen first exhibited on KI in 2008 at Rustic Blue Art Gallery held in conjunction with the SALA festival.
She has since exhibited and sold her artworks across the Island at various establishments and art galleries including Fine Art Kangaroo Island, KI Spirits, Mercure KI Lodge, KI Wilderness Retreat, Kangaroo Island Gallery and has exhibited at the National Wine Centre in Adelaide.
Helen's artworks comprise of KI scenes and wildlife distinct to KI. Artworks are undertaken in acrylics, charcoal and mixed mediums in a modern and abstract form, comprising of a collation of textures and collage with a heavy use of paint.
Helen has sold artworks and commissions to buyers locally, nationally and overseas including private collections in New Zealand, France, USA, England, Reunion Island and Germany.
"Being in nature stimulates the senses, always providing stunning scenery and wildlife, delivering beauty with each season."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
