The Islander

2022 local SALA exhibition at Fine Art Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated August 1 2022 - 2:31am, first published 1:29am
Artists Amelia Oates and Helen Gerschwitz get their 2022 SALA exhibition ready at Fine Art Kangaroo Island. Picture: Stan Gorton

The 2022 SALA exhibition at Fine Art Kangaroo Island gallery this month features three Kangaroo Island artists - Amelia Oates, Bek Strempel and Helen Gerschwitz.

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

