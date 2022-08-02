Spring Garden Festival is on again for Kangaroo Island

Back by popular demand, the Kangaroo Island Spring Garden Festival will run from Sunday, October 2 to Saturday, November 26 this year.
Advertisement
More than a dozen KI gardeners will open their gardens to the public as part of the festival.
There will be at least two gardens will be open every weekend - apart from the Kingscote and Parndana Show weekends.
From small town gardens to large country gardens - and even a craft studio or two - there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
There will also be lots of food and drinks, art, music, plus plant and craft stalls.
If you'd like to share your garden, it's not too late! Simply email kigardenclub@gmail.com
There was a huge turnout for Kangaroo Island Garden Club's traditional "winter soup lunch" on July 26.
Members and guests enjoyed a variety of soups and home-made cakes before listening to an informative talk by Paul Dipuglia from Neutrog.
Based at Kanmantoo, this SA company produces some of Australia's best soil improvers and fertilizers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.