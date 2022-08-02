The Islander

Spring Garden Festival is on again for Kangaroo Island

The Kangaroo Island Spring Garden Festival lets you see some of the Island's tucked away treasures. Picture supplied
There'll be something for everyone at this year's Kangaroo Island Spring Garden Festival. Picture supplied

Back by popular demand, the Kangaroo Island Spring Garden Festival will run from Sunday, October 2 to Saturday, November 26 this year.

