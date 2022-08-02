The Islander

Christmas in July at Boronia Village on Kangaroo Island

Updated August 2 2022 - 1:12am, first published 1:11am
Facing the camera are David Bell, Brian Howith, Kevin and his wife Judy Nagorcka at the Christmas in July celebration at Boronia Village. Picture: Pat Noyce

Christmas in July?

Local News

