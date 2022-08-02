Christmas in July?
Holding one of these events in mid-winter is fast becoming popular in Australia.
Advertisement
Could it be some homesick "poms" trying to recapture the day in what they consider to be more suitable weather conditions or is just an excuse to have a party?
Whatever the reason, residents of Boronia Village, which includes people of several nations, decided to hold a Christmas in July at their village, following the bequest of a half bottle brandy to them.
With some excellent cooks among the residents taking up the challenge catering for the event, their efforts, ranged from smoked salmon and cream cheese savouries, to trifles and mince pies.
A Christmas cake, each containing a drop of brandy and a scratchy ticket each, donated by another resident, completed the afternoon.
Sorry to report, the major prize eluded the "oldies".
All agreed it was a good afternoon, just like Christmas Day! - Pat Noyce
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.