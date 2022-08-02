Children from across Kangaroo Island will have a chance to learn more about the importance of reducing waste in landfill as part of this year's National Science Week celebrations.
The Kangaroo Island Council and the Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority have organised a special story-time session focused on recycling.
The story time is on Monday, 15 August 2022, from 11.30am until 12.30pm at the Council Library at 43 Dauncey Street, Kingscote.
The session will feature a special story about recycling, interactive games and a live demonstration of a kerbside recycling collection with an FRWA truck.
The council's chief executive officer Greg Georgopoulos said recycling was not only good for the environment but was also good for the economy.
"Circular activities and processes not only extend the usable life of products but also extend their value, create new jobs and raise economic growth," Mr Georgopoulos said.
"Council has a commitment in our Strategic Plan to decreasing the annual volume of landfill waste taken off the island by 5 per cent year."
To this end, independent waste audits undertaken by FRWA reveal the council recycled 51 per cent of all kerbside material compared with 48 per cent last year.
FRWA executive officer Simon Grenfell said the increased collection of yellow recycling and green organic bins this summer could potentially increase diversion away from landfill on the Island a further 19 per cent.
"Islanders can take their general and green waste to the KI Waste and Recycling Depot for disposal for free," Mr Grenfell said.
The depot is located five kilometres from Kingscote at 217 North Coast Road.
Mr Grenfell said the most practical step to reducing waste in landfill was keeping food out of the general waste bin.
He said teaching younger people about the benefits to the environment was paramount to success.
"Kids are so impressionable. They learn what we do," Mr Grenfell said. "We encourage everyone who gets a green bin to use it for this purpose. We owe this to the next generation to do all we can."
In response to the increase of self-drive tourists and cruise ships to the island over the peak summer months, FRWA was also working with the council and KI Tourism Alliance to review public litter bins.
"We are also working with SeaLink to provide tourists practical information about managing their waste while on Kangaroo Island," Mr Grenfell said.
"FRWA can provide cost-effective additional collection services to holiday home owners during peak holiday times. We urge venue owners and managers to apply or find out more at www.frwa.com.au or call 8555 7405," he said.
To book your place in the story time session, please call the Kangaroo Island Customer Service Team on 8553 4500.
