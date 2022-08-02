The Islander
Green Revolution

Special 'recycling' story time on Kangaroo Island for National Science Week

Updated August 2 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:12am
The special story-time session will include interactive games and a live demonstration of a kerbside recycling collection with an FRWA truck, pictured here on the Fleurieu Peninsula. Picture supplied

Children from across Kangaroo Island will have a chance to learn more about the importance of reducing waste in landfill as part of this year's National Science Week celebrations.

