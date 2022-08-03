The Mauheni-Edwards family from Kangaroo Island finally got to visit relatives in Cook Islands.
And of course they packed a copy of the The Islander for a photo.
The overseas trip came after the long COVID separation and travel restrictions between the Australia, Cook Islands and New Zealand.
Aroha Mauheni-Edwards and her brother Manu, and their daughters recently travelled to the island of Rarotonga to visit their mum.
Aroha said it had been three three years of not seeing her.
"2019 was the last time we saw our mum, thanks to COVID," she said.
"Once the borders opened, and quarantines dropped, we booked our tickets. We spent a solid four weeks with her and made the best, everlasting, well-over-due memories with her."
Gaylene Mauheni, the kids call her "Nana", is 67 years old and has been teaching in Rarotonga since 2015.
While there and fittingly for Kangaroo Islanders themselves, they decided to get a photo with The Islander in front of The Islander Hotel on Rarotonga.
Pictured in the photo are Te Manawa Mauheni-Edwards and Harmony Mauheni, both proud Parndana school students.
"Needless to say the weather was a tad warmer than our current cooler weather here," Aroha said, now back on chilly KI.
Rarotonga is the largest of the Cook Islands, a nation of 15 islands in the central South Pacific.
Volcanic peaks, ridges and rainforest dominate its interior.
A 32km, round-the-island road links the beaches, coastal lagoon and reefs that make scuba diving and snorkeling popular.
Cook Islands is part of the Realm of New Zealand and the head of state is the Queen of New Zealand.
That means that while it administers its own affairs, Cook Islanders are New Zealand citizens, who are free to live and work here.
With travel restriction being lifted, if you travel anywhere inside Australia or overseas, please pack a copy of The Islander for a photo at a local landmark. Then send the photo and details to stan.gorton@theislanderonline.com.au and/or editor@theislanderonline.com.au
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
