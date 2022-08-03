The Islander

Islander Travels: Kangaroo Island family visits mum on Rarotonga, Cook Islands

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated August 3 2022 - 4:51am, first published 2:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proud Parndana School students all the way from Kangaroo Island, Manawa Mauheni-Edwards and Harmony Mauheni with a copy of The Islander newspaper at The Islander Hotel on Rarotonga in Cook Islands. Picture: Aroha Mauheni-Edwards

The Mauheni-Edwards family from Kangaroo Island finally got to visit relatives in Cook Islands.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.