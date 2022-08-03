The SA Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic returns next week at the Kingscote Town Hall and Penneshaw Medical Clinic.
The walk-in clinics offering Pfizer vaccines are operated by nurses from the Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network.
Advertisement
The clinic's return to KI also comes as the guidance for vaccinations is expanded to boosters for everyone over 30, including fourth dose vaccinations.
Phase two follows on from the week-long clinic last month and will occur between Monday, August 8 and Saturday, August 13.
Kingscote Town Hall operates every day except Wednesdays between 8.30am and 4pm. Penneshaw Medical Centre opens on Wednesdays between 10am to 3pm.
The SA Health COVID heat map as of August 2 listed 79 active cases on KI and 1205 positive tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.
And then August 3, 2022, the active cases had fallen to 38, with 1223 total positive tests.
This compared to the July 26 listing of 74 active cases and 1164 positive tests.
Meanwhile, the state health officials hope the current wave has now peaked. SA Health reported 5020 COVID-19 cases statewide on July 19, with the number of daily infections staying below 5000 since then.
Time is running out to provide feedback on the draft Regional Public Health Plan 2022-27 for the Southern and Hills region, with the deadline to comment being Friday, August 5.
The purpose of the plan is to guide coordinated efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of all residents in the Southern and Hills region.
Feedback will help the KI Council to finalise its priority actions over the next five years.
View and provide feedback via https://www.engage.ahc.sa.gov.au
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.