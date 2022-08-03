The Islander

Kangaroo Island SeaLink ferry weather and maintenance updates

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated August 5 2022 - 4:39am, first published August 3 2022 - 11:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kangaroo Island SeaLink ferry Sealion 2000 in drydock at the Australian Naval Infrastructure shipyard at Port Adelaide. Picture: Dion Whittle, SeaLink marine maintenance manager

UPDATE 2pm, August 5, 2022: The Spirit of Kangaroo Island ferry is back on service after developing a minor technical issue this morning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.