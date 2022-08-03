Strong, near-gale-force winds from the northwest this week have played havoc with ferry schedules to Kangaroo Island.
SeaLink is also down to a single ferry, with Sealion 2000 undergoing its annual maintenance at Port Adelaide.
Advertisement
The ferry company is updating its schedule on new-look website: https://www.sealink.com.au/kangaroo-island/ferry-status/
As Wednesday morning, August 4, 2022, the ferry masters were going to make a determination regarding the 10.30am sailing from Penneshaw at the ferry terminal as to whether it will sail or not.
There will be no further services today unfortunately after that.
Northwest winds make entering the exiting the Cape Jervis ferry terminal difficult for the ferry masters.
The new state government ferry contract will see larger vessels and improvements to the ports, but SeaLink says weather will always be a factor.
The Islander asked SeaLink for the figures regarding for cancelled sailings due to weather disruptions over the last three years.
"Given the enormous number of sailings that we operate each year, the percentage of cancelled sailings compared to the total number of sailings is miniscule," spokesperson Julie-Anne Briscoe said.
"For example this year so far, we have had only 0.021 per cent of departures cancelled due to weather.
"On average, over the last three years 2019/20 and 21, we have had less than 0.031 per cent of departures cancelled due to weather."
Meanwhile, the Sealion 2000 ferry is in the Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI) shipyard at Port Adelaide, where it is undergoing its annual maintenance.
The other ferry, Spirit of Kangaroo Island, had it maintenance and repairs completed earlier this winter at Port Lincoln.
An overview of some of the work that is being done on Sealion is:
Advertisement
The Sealion 2000 was taken out of service on July 27, 2022 and is due back August 23, 2022.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.