KI Hunt Club to hold Masters Dinner at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus

The Kangaroo Island Hunt Club holds its "Masters Dinner" at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus on Friday, August 26.
Advertisement
The theme will be "Hunter or Hunted".
20-year-old Taj Rongo was named the new hunt master last year.
"Come join us at Emu Ridge for dinner and drinks to celebrate another great hunt season," Taj said.
"We haven't had a masters dinner in a few years thanks to COVID etc, so it's definitely overdue to celebrate such a wonderful club we have here on the Island!"
The next hunt is Sunday, August 7 at 12.30pm at the Sugars' Hillview East farm at 1786 Rowland Hill Highway.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.