Taj to host KI Hunt Club Masters Dinner at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus

The Kangaroo Island Hunt Club holds its "Masters Dinner" at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus on Friday, August 26.
The theme will be "Hunter or Hunted" with a few creative costumes expected.
20-year-old Taj Rongo was named the new hunt master of Kangaroo Island last year.
Taj was born on Kangaroo Island and grew up with her mother on the family farm "Nardie" at Newland, west of Parndana.
She attended the Parndana campus of KICE until Year 10 and finished up at the Kingscote campus.
She has worked on the farm since graduating, with farming and horses being her passion.
Competing in show jumping at a national level, and even going to the Olympics, were dreams growing up, she said.
She had been involved in hunt club since age 8.
"Horses have always been my passion and I find it really inspirational to have grown up riding alongside the Island's great horsemen and women," Taj said.
She enjoys the great atmosphere of the hunt club and it was a chance to get off the farm and meet up with friends on the weekend.
Taj plans to run again for hunt master at the end of the season.
Duties of the hunt master include liaising with land owners on the course and then on day, leading the field and making sure everyone was safe.
The Masters Dinner at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus this Friday will feature chicken or steak with apple crumble or pavlova for dessert.
"Come join us at Emu Ridge for dinner and drinks to celebrate another great hunt season," Taj said.
"We haven't had a masters dinner in a few years thanks to COVID etc, so it's definitely overdue to celebrate such a wonderful club we have here on the Island!"
The KI hunt season is almost over for the 2022 season, with only two or three more rides planned.
But you can keep up with the latest on the KI Hunt Club Facebook page, and new members, riders and non-riders, are always welcome.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
