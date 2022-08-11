The Islander
Meet the Locals

Taj to host KI Hunt Club Masters Dinner at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated August 11 2022 - 5:53am, first published 2:00am
Kangaroo Island Hunt Club master Taj Rongo riding Mr O'delicious or "Odel" at the 2021 State Hunt hosted by the Murray Bridge Hunt Club. Picture supplied

The Kangaroo Island Hunt Club holds its "Masters Dinner" at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus on Friday, August 26.

Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

