Should your next car purchase be an electric vehicle?

Demand for electric vehicles is taking off in Australia. Picture: Shutterstock

Story in partnership with Savvy.



There's been a lot of talk about electric vehicles lately. It could have something to do with the toe-curling rise in the cost of fuel that's made the trip to the servo a frightening experience.



While Australia has lagged the world in the take-up of electric vehicles, the switch is ramping up as more new-car buyers add them to their consideration lists. Across Australia, sales of EVs rose by more than 400 per cent in the first five months of this year.



With Kangaroo Island also on the way to being one of the places in Australia with the best EV charging infrastructures, it's become an even more attractive option for locals, removing the anxiety about range, one of the issues that has hampered take up of EVs.



You can already plug in your EV in Kingscote, Penneshaw, American River and Parndana, as well as the Kangaroo Island Airport, with more charging stations on the way.



And while EVs in the past have been financially out of reach for the majority of us, waves of more affordable models are hitting the market also pushing them up the consideration list for car buyers.



How much does a new EV cost?

Only a short time ago owning an EV was more in the aspirational basket with high-priced brands like Tesla leading the way into the Australian market.



But now the rapidly increasing selection of EV brands and models arriving on Australian shores means a bigger range of price points, removing the prohibitive cost barrier.



There are now many EVs at the lower end of the market available in Australia, including some under $50,000, and the options are expected to continue to grow rapidly over the coming months.



Least expensive on the market at the moment is the MG ZS for around $44,000 but competition is fierce. Top selling is the Tesla Model 3 followed by the Hyundai Kona.



In demand so be ready with your finance

Trying to buy any new car these days can be challenging with wait times stretching out up to a year, but demand is particularly high for EVs.



This means if you're in the market for a vehicle you need to be ready to act quickly to be able to pounce on a good deal if it becomes available.



One important factor in being prepared is to research your best finance options and then have your loan approved and ready to go.



These days it's simple to find the best deals to perfectly suit your needs in record time. Head online to begin exploring your car finance options.



With pre-approval in your pocket you have a clear understanding of what your options are before you step into a dealership to check out the vehicles you have in mind and get behind the wheel for a test drive.



It puts you more in control, with the confidence of knowing you have spent the time to secure the best rates and know exactly how much you can spend.

Factors including better charging networks are helping to make EVs a more realistic option for Australian car-buyers. Picture: Shutterstock

What EV subsidies are available?

To encourage more Australian drivers to transition to an environmental friendly EV both the federal and South Australian governments are working to make them more financially appealing with offers of tax incentives and subsidies.



The new federal government has announced its plans to make some EVs exempt from fringe benefits tax (FBT) and import tariffs to help drive the prices down.



It's estimated that a $50,000 EV model would be more than $2,000 cheaper as a result of removing the import tariff alone.



Meanwhile, the South Australia government is providing a $3,000 subsidy and a three-year registration exemption on eligible new battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

The subsidy was made available for 7,000 new vehicles first registered from 28 October 2021 and as of 5 August 2022 there were still 6,745 of the subsidies remaining.



It all adds up to substantial savings, making being able to ditch your petrol guzzling car for an eco-friendly EV a very appealing possibility for more Australians.

