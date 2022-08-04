Grain Producers SA has welcomed today's announcement from the Federal Government to invest in regional airstrips in cropping regions of South Australia.
The airstrip lighting, fencing and other improvements will go ahead on Kangaroo Island, Eyre and Yorke peninsulas.
Under Round 9 of the Remote Airstrip Upgrade Program, South Australia secured nine grants totalling over $1 million in funding as part of a $15 million national investment.
Airstrips in cropping regions will receive much needed upgrades, including:
Grain Producers SA CEO Brad Perry said the grain industry consistently used the airstrips earmarked for improvement.
"This federal government investment into regional airstrips is a welcome boost for those communities living and working in regional areas," Mr Perry said.
"It's not only grain producers that are using regional airstrips but it's service providers in the industry, whether they are spraying, distributing fertilizer or surveying.
"Upgrades like this will assist in making airstrips safer and more usable all-year round for grain producers, their families, and the wider local and business communities.
"It will mean aircraft will be able to land more often and more safely, ensuring these locations get the goods, services, and connectivity they need."
Eyre Peninsula grain producer Mark Modra, who often uses the Port Lincoln Airport, welcomed the funding announcement.
"It's great to hear that the Port Lincoln Airport is getting upgrades as it is one of the main hubs for the lower Eyre Peninsula communities to access Adelaide which allows us to run a more efficient business," Mr Modra said.
This follows previous announcement of funding for SA airports, including for a new windsock at the Kangaroo Island airport at Kingscote.
