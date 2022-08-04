The Islander

Improvements for SA airstrips welcomed by Grain Producers SA

Updated August 4 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 11:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aircraft landing on runways at the Kingscote airport on Kangaroo Island will soon have new lighting to assist. This photo was taken from a helicopter during the Variety V2 Bike Run flight. Photo: Stan Gorton

Grain Producers SA has welcomed today's announcement from the Federal Government to invest in regional airstrips in cropping regions of South Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.