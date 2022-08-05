More than 180 industry, primary producers and government representatives met both online and in person this week, Friday, August 5, 2022, to discuss Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD)
The state government says experts are working together to keep FMD out of South Australia.
Advertisement
The Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA)-Industry Emergency Animal Disease workshop involved participants from across key industry groups and State Government.
They are advising and planning on preparedness for emergency responses, with key leadership and organisation from Livestock SA, the South Australian Dairy Association and Pork SA.
Livestock SA also led an Emergency Animal Disease industry update with more than 150 primary producers tuning in to hear up-to-date and accurate information from primary industries and regional development minister Clare Scriven, SA chief veterinary officer Mary Carr and Livestock SA chief executive Travis Tobin.
Ms Scriven said that Australia had a strong biosecurity system and continued to adapt to shifting global biosecurity threats, to ensure it continued to protect our agricultural industries and way of life.
"It's excellent to see industry and government come together to work on strong biosecurity initiatives as we protect our livestock industry from FMD," Ms Scriven said.
"A bipartisan approach to biosecurity matters is vital as these issues have such significant ramifications for Australian agriculture, to that end, Parliament needs to be as united as possible in support of South Australian agriculture.
"The SA government understands the risks and impacts posed by emergency animal disease threats and is committed to working closely with the Commonwealth government and industry groups to ensure that South Australia, and Australia remain free of damaging exotic animal diseases.
"Biosecurity is everyone's responsibility, from industry to government, travellers to the public, we can all play our part in protecting our livestock industry."
For more information visit: https://pir.sa.gov.au/fmd
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.