Vietnam Veterans Day coming up on KI on August 18

Vietnam Veteran Day will be observed around Australia and Kangaroo Island on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Advertisement
The service will commence at the Kingscote War Memorial cenotaph 11am.
There will then be a light lunch at the Town Hall to follow.
If the weather is bad on the day, the service will be conducted at the Town Hall.
Special for this year will be a display of the uniform of belonging to recently retired Chief of the Air Force, Mel Hupfield.
RSL sub-branch president Peter Denholm said his parents, Peter and Bernadene Hupfeld, live at American River.
The Hupfields have given on loan to the RSL sub-branch for display at the Town Hall his flying suit with all emblems attached and his Chief of the Air Force service cap.
Peter and Bernie will be asked to unveil a dressed mannequin in Mel's flying suit on Vietnam Veterans Day, he said.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.