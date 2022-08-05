The Islander

Vietnam Veterans Day coming up on KI on August 18

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated August 5 2022 - 12:33am, first published 12:17am
KI RSL members laid wreaths at Kingscote War Memorial on Vietnam Veterans Day in 2020. Picture supplied

Vietnam Veteran Day will be observed around Australia and Kangaroo Island on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

