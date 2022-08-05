The following is the eulogy for Kangaroo Island resident Ron Hams as read by his grandson Tom Pepper at his funeral. The service was at St Albans Anglican church followed by a private family burial at the Kingscote Cemetery on August 2, 2022:
Ronald Alfred Hams was born in Tumby Bay on October 13, 1938, the much loved son of Ronald Robert Hams and Una Yevonne Hams (nee Letton).
Advertisement
The family lived at Kapinnie as Ron's father was share farming and in March 1942, Yevonne Elsie was born, completing their little family.
The family then moved to Cummins to live so that Ron's dad (Bob) could join with his father in law Alfred Robert Letton in the building industry.
During Ron's early childhood, his dad was a member of the Royal Australian Air Force and was home infrequently.
When Ron was 5 years old, he moved with his mother and sister to Karoonda to live with his Auntie Alice for a short time.
Ron started school in Karoonda and didn't really like it much.
He wanted to go home on the first day, kicking the principal as he tried to coax him back to school.
The family returned to Cummins where he completed his primary schooling.
When his father came home from the war, he took up land under the soldier settler scheme at Parndana on Kangaroo Island.
As the Parndana school was only a primary school, Ron needed to board in Kingscote to do his secondary education.
At 15 years old, Ron left school to work on the family farm with his father.
Under the guidance of "Hoppy" Willson, Ron supplemented his income by learning to shear.
When Robert and Ronnie left school, the three generations worked together for a short time until Bob's death.
Ron continued to work with his two sons until he retired and moved to Kingscote.
During his youth, Ron was involved in football, cricket and rural youth, always being a community-minded person.
Ron brought a cream Volkswagen beetle in 1957 and his friend Brian Sheridan had a red beetle.
One night, the two decided to 'Jazz Up' both vehicles, exchanging the doors, bonnet and boot to create two red and cream beetles.
Advertisement
Ron returned home and the car was not well received by his dad who ordered him in no uncertain terms, to go back and not return until he had a cream beetle again.
Ron loved to tell the story about when Brian used to pick Ron up from his parents farm and without fail his mother Una used to say, "Now Brian, you will drive carefully with my boy, won't you?"
Brian's response every time was "Not a worry Mrs Hams, I won't do a tick over 180".
And in those days it was miles per hour!
Ron met the love of his life Yvonne in 1958 and their romance blossomed.
Advertisement
A typical Friday night outing was selling eggs to the families of soldier settlers at the Parndana camp.
They were engaged in 1959 and married in 1960. In his youth he became good friends with John Cannon who later married Ron's sister Yevonne.
As a 21st gift, Ron's Dad gave him a scrub block in Newland - near Vivonne Bay, where Ron and Yvonne started their married life.
Ron tells the story that the only way into the block was on an old logging track.
His beloved Volkswagen could only get so far and the rest of the way was on foot. They had to roll up their pants, take off shoes and socks and wade through mud.
With Ron farming and Yvonne teaching they developed the farm.
Advertisement
Ron and Yvonne were blessed with six children; Deborah, Robert, Patricia, twins Cathryn and Ronnie and Katrina.
During the times that farm income was down, Ron supplemented their income in a number of ways.
He went shearing with his good friend Ron Florance on other properties for a number of years, went yakka gumming, working at Minoil and working with Ian Warner building.
For a short period of time, Ron worked at the Salt Lake at American River.
He was "let go" after rolling a truck.
Ron's story goes that a large rock fell off the truck and landed in the middle of slush in a wheelbarrow - narrowly missing the man pushing it.
Advertisement
While embarrassed at the time, in later years he saw the funny side.
Whilst busy with farming and juggling finances to make ends meet, Ron was also a great community man.
He was a lay reader in the Anglican Church at Parndana, which he and his Dad mainly built.
He was quite involved in the CFS, was on the school council and involved in Rural Youth.
He was heavily involved in the Rotary Club of KI and hosted several overseas exchange students which he thoroughly enjoyed.
He also was foremost in establishing the Lions Club of Western KI.
Advertisement
In conjunction with Sunbeam, Ron was a major sponsor of the Parndana shearing competition and at that time, he was the longest running Sunbeam rural independent agent.
He was Father Christmas at quite a few Christmas functions and loved doing this. He even bought his own suit.
Ron acquired adjacent farms to both his fathers and own farms.
In 2010, Ron and Yvonne retired in Kingscote when they spent many happy years.
Advertisement
In 2018 Ron was inducted into the Shearing Hall of Fame.
Ron was a keen bowler and followed in his parent's footsteps playing for the Parndana bowling club for many enjoyable years.
He was also a patron of bowls and was thrilled to receive a Life Membership earlier this year surrounded by his family.
Ron and Yvonne spent many happy years travelling. Including a trip around Australia in a little slide on a family ute.
Several cruises and overseas trips to Japan, China, Canada, Alaska, Europe.
Advertisement
Ron had a great sense of humour and a quick wit and always had us laughing.
Many examples spring to mind.
One time the eight of us were crammed in the car, driving down the race on the farm - with Ron telling everyone that a good driver doesn't rely on his brakes - guess who went through the fence.
We had many wonderful family summer holidays on the beachfront in Penneshaw.
One day we all went fishing on the jetty.
Ron was forever baiting the six children's fishing lines and one hook got caught in the back of Ron's jumper.
Advertisement
That's it - he said - wouldn't let nanna take the hook out so they all walked back to the shack with nanna walking behind holding the rod.
To this day, Ron holds the title for Catch of the Day.
As a family on the farm, we spent many memorable times at Michael Bald's creek, fishing, swimming and in the dinghy.
Every New Year's Day, we went there with Bob and Una, Yevonne and John and their girls and Hoppy. It was always a great day.
Every Sunday Ron would say, Lets go for a Sunday Drive.
We were all bundled into the car, or the back of a ute, and off we went.
Advertisement
Not all of us were great travellers and enjoyed a shorter drive - always requesting we go just down the road to "Baldy's creek".
We were lucky enough to be able to celebrate Ron and Yvonne's 61st wedding anniversary last June in Mannum where they were married.
It was a belated 60th anniversary which had to be delayed due to COVID.
What a wonderful time we all spent together over a weekend at the caravan park.
Just recently, while Ron was in the Kangaroo Island Hospital, he and Yvonne quietly celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.
Advertisement
Ron led a full and happy life. He was a devoted and loving family man and served his community well.
His values in life have been instilled in his family.
He will be sadly missed but fondly remembered forever.
Rest In Peace.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.