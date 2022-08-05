The Islander

RIP Ron Hams of Kangaroo Island - devoted, loving family man that served his community

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated August 5 2022 - 1:37am, first published 12:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Hams and his beloved wife Yvonne were inseparable, celebrating their 62nd wedding anniversay just before his passing. Picture supplied

The following is the eulogy for Kangaroo Island resident Ron Hams as read by his grandson Tom Pepper at his funeral. The service was at St Albans Anglican church followed by a private family burial at the Kingscote Cemetery on August 2, 2022:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.