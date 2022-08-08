The Islander this week will feature a couple of pages of social photos called "Faces at the Footy" on Kangaroo Island.
The photos showcase the crowds, young and old, watching the sporting action on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Maggie Patterson of Maggie's Photography was at Penneshaw covering the netball and football matches between Dudley United and Wisanger.
Islander journalist Stan Gorton meanwhile as the the Western Districts sporting ground taking photos of the action and spectators watching Western Districts take on Kingscote.
With rain all the week, the oval was very wet, making for some great muddy action on the footy oval.
The KI Football League and KI Netball Association sporting events are a major social event on Kangaroo Island each weekend, where the locals from various districts catch up.
Make sure to catch the sporting action and the football reports by Jared "Ball Magnet" McArdle in the Sport section of The Islander every week.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
