Kangaroo Island netball Round 14

A Grade - DU 65 def W 38: Even first quarter, a physical game with Jen (W) shooting well.
Second quarter DU found their groove, Asia and Stacey (DU) working well in goals.
Stacey Dezen (DU) rebounding all missed goals. Kali Turner (W) playing consistent. Teagan (DU) solid in C all game. DU clear winners in the end.
B Grade - W 70 def DU 28: Wisanger started strong and remained consistent throughout the game.
Dudley fought hard, contesting every ball, but just fell short with the turnarounds Wisanger took advantage of.
Wisanger's Renae Florance in goals was the biggest challenge for Dudley, not missing many at all. Great sportsmanship by all.
C Grade - WD def DU: WD travelled far to find some sunshine, both teams played in good spirits.
DU had their star 11&Us playing seniors: Georgie Howard, Penny Lashmar, Cedar Bates and Airlie Howard. All played strong against a very skilled and tall opposition.
WD prevailed with their experience and skill. Great game led by Carmen Joseph, and Cloe Putman shot well.
11&U - DU 40 def W2 11: Strong defence and accurate shooting from both sides kept scores tight in the first quarter.
Dudley dominated the following three and this was reflected in the final score.
9&U - W 11 def DU 7: An evenly fought match between two fierce and energetic teams. Good defending by both sides.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
