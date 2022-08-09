With just one minor round left in the 2022 KI football season, the four positions of all grades are all but set.
In the A Grade, Western Districts and Wisanger will be looking forward to clashing in the Second Semi Final after both had big wins over the weekend.
Advertisement
Wonks will have a break next week with a bye, while Wisanger will finish off at home against Parndana.
The B Grade four has been set for a while, but has now been confirmed after Wisanger defeated Dudley over the weekend.
The Colts have the only mathematical change possible, with Dudley still a very slight chance of stealing second spot from Parndana.
However, they would have to at least beat a still undefeated Kingscote, while hoping Wisanger would be able to score their first win over Parndana.
While this would almost seem impossible, it is very unlikely given the amount of percentage they would have to make up. - Ball Magnet
A Grade: The top two teams have flexed their muscles, winning their games over weakened opponents.
At Penneshaw, Wisanger were near unstoppable in the first quarter, dominating around the ground.
Viney-Obst played well in the ruck, feeding his centreline of Cross, Sampson and co.
The forward line had a field day, with Clifford (10 goals), Lockett (8) and Stead (3) filling their boots.
Playing his first A Grade, Nick Shurven must have thought all his Christmas' had come at once, ending the game with six goals in a marvellous debut performance.
The scoreboard told the story at quarter time, with Wisanger enjoying 13 goals to 1 lead.
Dudley battled hard, despite the margin and were well led by Willson (3 goals), who encouraged his young charges the whole game.
A good game from him this week will see him sneak over the 1000 goal mark, with just 5 goals more needed; a just target for KI's greatest goalkicker.
However, this day was about Wisanger, and they didn't take their foot off the pedal all game, winning this one by 185 points.
W - 34.23 def DU - 6.6
At Gosse, it was a fine day that greeted the players, but conditions on the oval left a bit to be desired.
With pockets of mud and puddles everywhere ball handling was always going to be difficult.
Advertisement
Kingscote missing a few players, but this enabled a few young players to showcase their wares on the eve of the finals - congrats to Ashton Virgo on his A Grade debut.
Kingscote found some space early, but struggled to find a target up forward.
Green and Siemer defended well, and provided good pressure on the wonks ball carriers.
Not much damage on the scoreboard, with kicking to the "hotspot" providing some entertaining sights in the mud.
A mark and goal to Hoban of WD was the margin at the first break.
Wonks started to dominate the game in the second, with Hoban dominating the ruck and gaining territory whenever he could.
Advertisement
Kingscote struggled to get the ball past centre and Barrett.
Wonks peppering the goals, but ending with 3.6 on the scoreboard.
Defences of both sides stood tall in the third, making scoring difficult.
Crabb setting up a lot of plays for his team, but wonks were unable to capitalise.
Barrett made the most of a turnover to give wonks a 39-point margin at the final break.
The scoreboard finally turned over for the home side in the final quarter, as the young Hounds' team simply ran out of legs in the last.
Advertisement
Coulson made the most of his opportunities, kicking 3 for the term to take his final tally to 4.
Hilder's second gave wonks 5 goals for the term, and they will head into their bye full of confidence knowing they can't be moved from the top of the table.
WD - 10.14 def K - 0.4
B Grade: Only the one game played this week, after Kingscote were forced to forfeit against Western Districts with some 22 players unavailable.
Down at Penneshaw, Dudley was also struggling for numbers, but managed to get 14 onto the field.
The start of the game was tight, with neither team able to get a major on board.
Advertisement
Wisanger had the ball in their territory plenty, the Scofield boys had plenty of the play and Berden was doing well it defence but it took until late in the quarter for the first goal to be scored.
Wisanger dominated the second, and if not for their kicking for goal, the game would have already been over.
The Willson boys tried hard to keep Dudley in the game, and Gregor was his usual feisty self, but Dudley were struggling to get numbers around the ball.
Wisanger well up at the final break, but had a bit of a scare in the last as Dudley scored the first couple to sneak within a couple of goals.
Wisanger weren't going to be outdone and held on to win by 4 goals to cement their place in the final four.
W - 7.14 def DU - 4.8
Advertisement
Colts: No matter the result this week, Dudley will go into the finals full of confidence after winning their third game in a row against Wisanger by 22 points.
Wisanger struggled to score most of the game, bar the third quarter when they were able to break through the Dudley defence for 3 goals.
Cullen Berden kicked 3 goals to be the main goalkicker on the ground, and Wisanger were also well served by the usual suspects in Timmy Turner and Tristan Warren.
Dudley had winners all over the ground, but their centreline did the main damage.
Tait Florance, Seth Greco, Scott Clark, Rylan Egel and Dylan Bunney all had their moments but it was a great team effort.
The only negative for Dudley was their kicking for goal, which kept Wisanger in the game for longer, but they would be happy with the way they finished.
Advertisement
Wisanger were kept scoreless in the last, while Dudley was able to kick away.
Wisanger have one last chance to get a win for 2022, battling against Parndana at home.
DU - 7.14 def W - 5.4
Conditions were not conducive to good football, with four inches of rain during the week giving the Gosse Oval the traditional winter lake.
It didn't slow Kingscote from getting away to a fast start, with the first 3 goals.
There was good pressure from Xavier Wadsworth and Cain Florance, forcing Wonks to turn the ball over. Wonks tightened up their defence, Toby Nolan was playing the sweeping role at CHB.
Advertisement
Good smothers by the young Saints, and while they weren't able to score a major, they limited Kingscote's scoring to just those 3 early goals.
Wonks continued to defend well in the second quarter, but their kicks going forward could only find the chests of either Cain Florance, or James Mitchell.
Rylan Watters defended well on the last line, and Wonks were getting plenty of numbers to the ball.
Billy Brind scored the only goal for the quarter, and the Saints were surprising everyone with their desperation, down by just 15 points at the half.
After a low scoring first half, it was goals galore in the third.
Florance inspired his team with two quick goals to start the second half, putting wonks on the back foot.
Advertisement
Baker made the most of a rare opportunity and kept the Saints in it, but they were only just holding on.
Kingscote finished the term with another 2 goals to take the margin to 33 points at the final break.
With the game all but done, you could forgive the Saints side for laying down, but that's not in this club's character, as the juniors showed.
It was good defence by both sides, with not much scoring going on in the last. Blaize Whale had a lot of the ball, as did Toby Nolan.
Alby Hammat had a nice snap go through the big sticks, but Cain Florance was able to reply with his 4th, just before the siren.
Kingscote winners by 34 points, but the Saints were far from disgraced.
Advertisement
WD - 3.2 def by K - 8.6
- Ball Magnet
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.