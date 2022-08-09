Learning to navigate the world online will be made a bit easier for seniors on Kangaroo Island with the introduction of free tech talks to be held at Council Chambers in Dauncey Street, Kingscote.
The Kangaroo Island Library Service has teamed up with Onkaparinga Libraries to deliver free "being digital - tech talks for over 50s".
Advertisement
Seniors will learn the basic functions of a laptop, smartphone or tablet, how to safely browse the internet, and how to connect with family and health providers online.
Digital literacy specialists from Onkaparinga Council will deliver the tech talks via Zoom in Council's Chambers.
Topics include online shopping and banking, organising digital photographs and using cloud-based technology.
Mayor Michael Pengilly said it was essential for people over 50 to feel safe and secure using online technology.
"Digital literacy skills allow you to find, use and create information online in a productive and useful way," Mr Pengilly said.
"Understanding digital literacy means you can use technology safely, and it helps you avoid its danger."
The COVID-19 pandemic and the trend of more service providers such as banks, booking agents, and retail moving to online platforms has resulted in a demand from seniors seeking advice from library staff about how to use digital devices and connect to internet services.
"Lots of seniors present to the library seeking help to connect their mobile phone to a wifi connection, print documents or access the library's digital subscriptions such as audiobooks," Mr Pengilly said.
"In addition, many of our seniors are isolated given the fact we live in a remote location. Our hope is that these sessions will help our seniors connect with critical services or loved ones on the mainland or overseas. Even though it'll be digital, they can still see a face, hear a voice they can trust," he said.
Please see the Council Matters page in this week's Islander to view the full range of topics and dates for the tech talks.
Bookings are essential, places are limited due to COVID-19 protocols. You will need to bring your own digital device, such as your mobile phone, laptop or tablet, to these sessions.
Please contact the the KI Customer Service Team on 8553 4500 to reserve your place.
Tea, coffee and light snacks provided.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.