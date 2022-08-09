The Islander

Free lessons on using your digital device from Kangaroo Island Council

Updated August 9 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kangaroo Island customer service and library team with mayor Michael Pengilly. Picture supplied

Learning to navigate the world online will be made a bit easier for seniors on Kangaroo Island with the introduction of free tech talks to be held at Council Chambers in Dauncey Street, Kingscote.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.