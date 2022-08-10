CareFlight offers realistic trauma training on KI

Emergency transport organisation CareFlight just hosted a unique community education workshop on the weekend, aiming to build resilience on Kangaroo Island.
Volunteers from the State Emergency Service and Country Fire Service, as well as representatives from the Department of Environment and Water, attended the training at the SES base on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
CareFlight's community education workshops are coordinated by experienced doctors, paramedics and nurses who train first responders.
Lifelike medical manikins, simulated accident scenarios and specially-designed simulation equipment aid in the recreation of a high-pressure, hands-on environment.
This ensures the training is realistic, applicable and improves participants' ability to connect learning to real-world situations.
CareFlight's head of education and training, Lara Neilsen said everyone should have the opportunity to be trained and equipped with the skills, knowledge and confidence to respond to emergencies and help save lives.
"The first few minutes after an accident can mean the difference between life and death for the patient," Ms Neilsen said.
"First responders do an incredible job for their community and can be called and at the scene of an accident before additional medical help arrives.
"Through our partnership with local organisations, health services and emergency services, we are reinforcing the links in the chain of survival by ensuring that a higher level of care is available as soon as an incident occurs.
"This workshop is a boost for the emergency services at Kangaroo Island.
"Off the back of an incredibly difficult few years facing fires, floods and the pandemic, CareFlight was delighted to be able to bring the training into the community, thanks to government grants and community fundraising.
"Our aim is to empower locals with lifesaving skills and essential inter-agency collaboration, for the ultimate goal of creating a safer society."
CareFlight is grateful for the federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program for supporting CareFlight's mission to build resilience in communities.
CareFlight will be returning to Kangaroo Island to run three workshops in March 2023 and the organisation encourages community members across the Island to participate in this unique training opportunity.
If you would like further information and register your interest to attend these workshops please email medisim@careflight.org
