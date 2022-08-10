The Islander
Kangaroo Island Nest Box Project providing animal homes after bushfires

Updated August 10 2022 - 12:39am, first published 12:26am
KI has become a giant laboratory to test the impacts of nest boxes on bat and pygmy-possum population recovery after bushfires.

