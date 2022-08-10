KI has become a giant laboratory to test the impacts of nest boxes on bat and pygmy-possum population recovery after bushfires.
The Kangaroo Island Nest Box Project is in its third year with funding from the Nature Foundation, the Albert and Barbara Tucker Foundation, and Patagonia clothing.
Thirteen landholders are involved, as are numerous volunteers hosted by KI Conservation Landowners Association (KICLA) in partnership with other local organisations.
Volunteer manager and field trip leader Peter Hammond is pleased with the team's progress.
"We are learning with every monitoring trip and are more amazed by animal behaviour every time," Peter said.
"We are constantly surprised at who shares a box with whom. For example, a huntsman spider will share a box with a gecko.
"Our volunteer team is awesome and very dedicated to scientific outcomes."
University of South Australia associate professor Topa Petit said long-unburnt habitat sites were proving vital to recovery.
"We (also) have a project evaluating the provision of artificial nectar as another habitat improvement after a natural disaster," she said.
"We have also been working on a bat species survey, studying grass-tree ecology, and more."
The alliance of organisations and volunteers involved includes among others UniSA, KICLA, KI Research Station, KI Wildlife Network, KI Dance School, and KI Friends of Parks Western Districts.
KICLA secretary Dr Ingereth Macfarlane is excited by the progress.
"We all work closely together and can appeal to other local organisations such as KI Land for Wildlife, D'Estrées Bay Entomology, and others to strengthen projects," Dr Ingereth said.
"Everyone is engaged, and helps out. Our extensive volunteer network is kept in the loop, including our fantastic box builders on the mainland."
Dr Petit said the partnerships were exemplary.
And the nest box project received a high commendation under the federal government Partnerships for Landcare Awards this year.
The nomination praises the community partnership's focus on science, leading to improved outcomes and resilience in post-bushfire recovery.
"We are hoping to present results at a local conference at the end of next year, so that we may improve preparedness and community resilience, but also celebrate our volunteer network," Dr Petit said.
