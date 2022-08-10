'Old Old' and new at Prince Alfred Old Collegians assembly

Every year, on the last Friday of July, the Prince Alfred Old Collegians assembly is held.
The "Old Old Boys' assembly" celebrates eligible old Prince Alfred College scholars, who commenced their education at least 60 years prior to the current year.
Every "Old Old boy" that attends has his name read out, stands and enjoys the applause by students for his whole year group.
Grandparents and grandchildren or people with significant links get the chance to chat together, share a light luncheon afterwards and have photo shoots.
This year, Old Old scholar Paul Houston after the assembly shared an enjoyable time with Aiden Bolwell, a current Year 12 student and school prefect.
They managed to catch up despite Aiden having a maths exam straight after lunch. Aiden hopes to study marine biology at an eastern state university.
Aiden shared about the success of the new Prince Alfred College surfing team, which participated in the semi-finals competition at Goolwa after only two years.
Aiden, older brother Callum and Will Wheaton, past students of Parndana Campus, have been borders. Each has contributed significantly to the school and earned selection as prefects.
Retired teacher Paul, who began at the college in 1958 in Year 8, also participated with the old boys' football and cricket teams during the early 70s, while teaching in the city prior to moving to Moorak in the south east in1973 as principal.
KI, and Parndana in particular, continued a strong link during this last century with young men attending Prince Alfred College, often in senior years studies, Paul said.
