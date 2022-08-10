American River Structure Plan information sessions offer window to future

The KI Council seeks input from all residents and business owners in and around American River to co-design a new structure plan.
The American River Structure Plan will identify the likely drivers of change to shape the township into the future. It will enable a more robust design and planning focus for the township, delivering meaningful plans and projects that can be readily implemented.
The plan also aims to enhance the amenity and connectivity of the township, so get involved!
Community and businesses are invited to complete our online survey to inform the first stage of planning by scanning the QR code in the flyer listed in Council Matters this week or visit www.kangarooisland.sa.gov.au/notice-board/consultations/american-river-structure-plan-consultation
The online survey is open until Monday, August 29, 2022.
The council's team will be working with the community and stakeholders over two days to develop the plan collaboratively.
Drop-in and chat to the planning team between 11am and 1pm on Wednesday, August 31 or Thursday, September 1, at the American River Community Hall.
The final presentation of the workshop outcomes will take place at 5 pm on Thursday 1st September, also at the American River Community Hall - all are welcome.
In addition, further community group meetings are being scheduled by invitation, so stay tuned to The Islander and Council Matters.
