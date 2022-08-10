The Islander

American River Structure Plan information sessions offer window to future

Updated August 10 2022 - 1:02am, first published 12:59am
The American River Structure Plan currently being developed will identify the likely drivers of change to shape the township into the future. Picture: Stan Gorton

The KI Council seeks input from all residents and business owners in and around American River to co-design a new structure plan.

