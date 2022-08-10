Rough weather, annual maintenance and a mechanical issue played havoc with ferry services to Kangaroo Island last week.
Better news is SeaLink says two new, more capable ferries will be in service by 2024, while the state government also plans $37 million port upgrades at Penneshaw and Cape Jervis.
SeaLink this August 2022 is down to a single ferry, with its Sealion 2000 vessel undergoing its annual maintenance at Port Adelaide, due back by end of this month.
Then on the morning of Friday, August 5, 2022, the remaining ferry, Spirit of Kangaroo Island, developed a mechanical issue, but was back on service by 3pm.
"There was an issue with the steering, which specialist technicians were able to address on the day to ensure afternoon services safely recommenced from 3pm," a SeaLink spokesperson said
Meanwhile earlier in the week, near-gale-force winds from the northwest disrupted ferry schedules, with several Wednesday and Thursday sailings cancelled.
Northwest winds make entering the exiting the Cape Jervis ferry terminal difficult for SeaLink's ferry masters.
The Sealion 2000 ferry is in the Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI) shipyard at Port Adelaide, where it is undergoing its annual maintenance.
An overview of work on Sealion 2000:
The Sealion 2000 was taken out of service on July 27, 2022 and is due back August 23, 2022.
The new state government ferry contract will see larger vessels and improvements to the ports, but SeaLink says weather will always be a factor.
SeaLink says plans were progressing for the two new larger replacement vessels and it expected to have them delivered and operating in 2024.
Whether the $37 million port upgrades planned at the two ports by the state government would ameliorate the weather impacts remains unclear and is in the hands of the Department for Infrastructure and Transport.
The Islander asked SeaLink for the figures regarding for cancelled sailings due to weather disruptions.
"Given the enormous number of sailings that we operate each year, the percentage of cancelled sailings compared to the total number of sailings is miniscule," spokesperson Julie-Anne Briscoe said.
"For example this year so far, we have had only 0.021 per cent of departures cancelled due to weather. On average, over the last three years 2019/20 and 21, we have had less than 0.031 per cent of departures cancelled due to weather."
Mayor Michael Pengilly raised issues regarding reliability of SeaLink services above and beyond the weather conditions during the council meeting on Tuesday.
The council plans a roundtable of key stakeholders, including the KI Business and Brand Alliance, the KI Tourism Alliance and AgKI, to discuss ferry services into the future.
"We have received concerns from a number of community members from across the Island about the reliability of the SeaLink service," Mr Pengilly said.
"We need some clarification from SeaLink about any further changes to the residential fares given the introduction of cancellation fees and the new measurement of standard sized cars.
"SeaLink started on KI and although it is only now a small part of their multinational business - it remains our lifeline and critical service to residents and businesses on the island."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
