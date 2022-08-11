The Islander
Health

COVID-19 vaccination team on Kangaroo Island nominated for excellence award

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated August 11 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:41am
The Kangaroo Island PCR testing station has moved around different locations including at the old Island Motel site on Telegraph Road in Kingscote. Picture: Stan Gorton

The Kangaroo Island COVID-19 vaccination team has been nominated for Excellence in Practice in the Pandemic Response category of the South Australian Nursing and Midwifery Excellence Awards.

