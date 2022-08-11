The Kangaroo Island COVID-19 vaccination team has been nominated for Excellence in Practice in the Pandemic Response category of the South Australian Nursing and Midwifery Excellence Awards.
KI Health Service acting director of nursing and midwifery, Nicole Holm said nomination was a reflection on the entire Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network vaccination team that delivered the Kangaroo Island vaccination program.
"It acknowledges the team of hard working nurses who travelled over and stayed on KI and equally those who braved ferry cancellations and travelled over and back, often at short notice," Ms Holm said.
"It acknowledges administration staff who ran booking systems, logistics staff who delivered furniture and vaccine supplies, and Kangaroo Island Health Service staff who assisted in many areas."
The hard work and dedication of the vaccination team had a positive impact on Islanders' lives, she said.
And due to the commitment and skill of the KI vaccination team and a strong response from the local community, a 95 percent vaccination rate for second doses was achieved on the Island.
The service developed strong collaborative partnerships to deliver a safe, timely and friendly vaccination program, she said.
The program was directly supported by Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network and included the Royal Flying Doctor Service, the Kangaroo Island Council and the Kangaroo Island Medical Clinic.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
