Some of Australia's and New Zealand's leading sheep experts are coming to Kangaroo Island this month to share their knowledge with local producers.
Ella Matta Pastoral and the Heinrich family decided to run a free information day for sheep producers to update them with changes and new developments in this industry.
They have invited relevant industry bodies with specific topics and to their delight have secured some of the best speakers from both Australia and New Zealand to cover these.
"We're very privileged to have these speakers, especially Mark Ferguson from NZ and Peta Bradley form Sheep Genetics," Andrew "Aphid" Heinrich said.
"It's been a long time since we have had a sheep genetics person on Kangaroo Island, so it's a rare opportunity."
Ram sales on Kangaroo Island kick off in late September, with Ella Matta's sale on October 21, 2022.
Meanwhile, the Ella Matta Sheep Industry Session held at the farm on Stokes Bay Road on Tuesday, August 22, 2022 will highlight:
Mark Ferguson - 9am: The future sheep and 2pm: How to select genetics to suit your enterprise
Mark is co-founder and director of neXtgen Agri in New Zealand. Mark works with stud and commercial breeders throughout Australia and New Zealand to harness the power of genetics.
Emma Subtil - 10am: Wool marketing innovations out of New Zealand. Why non-mulesed and sustainability? Exciting non-merino/broader wool initiatives
Emma works for the New Zealand Merino Company. She supports growers with the ZQ and ZQRX programs in Australia. ZQRX connects leading growers and international brand partners.
Peta Bradley - 11.15am: Latest from Sheep Genetics Australia. New reproduction breeding values, updated indexes and how to interpret the figures.
Peta is the manager of sheep genetics with Meat and Livestock Australia. Peta is focused on the improvement of the Lambplan and Merinoselect program and the uptake of sheep genetics technologies.
Lachie Brown - 11.45am: Wool market update/predictions and big premiums in the wool market
Lachie is State Wool Manager Vic/Riv, SA and Tasmania and has 15 years experience in the wool industry. He manages Elders' forward marketing, RWS and direct to mill/retailer programs.
Robert Herrmann - 1.30pm: Lamb market update/predictions and profitable lamb market opportunities
Founder and managing director of Mecardo, a specialist agricultural advisory business with its focus firmly on the financial enhancement of primary production and price risk management.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
