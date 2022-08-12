The Islander

SA volunteer firefighter that fought on KI heading overseas on Churchill Scholarship

Updated August 12 2022 - 3:52am, first published 3:13am
Country Fire Service volunteer Haydn McComas, who helped fight the Black Summer Fires in 2019-2020, is heading overseas on a Churchill Scholarship. Picture supplied

Country Fire Service volunteer Haydn McComas, who helped fight Kangaroo Island fires, is heading overseas on a Churchill Scholarship.

