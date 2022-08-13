The Islander

Nominate your local nature champions for SA Environment Awards

August 13 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SA's natural environment, and in particular its wild places, need protection and local champions have stepped forward, such as in Flinders Chase National Park on Kangaroo Island where Sanderson Bay, pictured, was threatened by private development. Picture: Quentin Chester

Nominations are now open for the 2022 South Australia Environment Awards, which will unearth some of the state's most dedicated environment champions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.