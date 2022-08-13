Nominate your local nature champions for SA Environment Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2022 South Australia Environment Awards, which will unearth some of the state's most dedicated environment champions.
Presented by the Conservation Council of SA, in partnership with Green Adelaide and the Department for Environment and Water, the awards acknowledge individuals, groups and organisations that dedicate their time, expertise, and passion to care for our precious natural environment.
Conservation SA chief exective Craig Wilkins said the work undertaken by community members and groups in conserving and protecting the environment deserved to be properly celebrated.
"The SA Environment Awards are a fantastic opportunity to not only showcase the incredible work of individuals and collectives who are passionate about the environment, but also to celebrate and thank them for their valuable contribution," Mr Wilkins said.
"We know that nature is everybody's business, and we applaud anyone who takes an interest and plays an active part in caring for the environment, now and into the future."
Nominations close 5pm Friday, September 9. More details at www.saenvironmentawards.org.au
The five awards are as follows:
