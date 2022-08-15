The 2022 minor round season has come to an end, and the real season can begin for some teams.
For some, like the Dudley senior teams and the Wisanger Colts, the season has finally come to an end.
The final fours of all grades have been somewhat confirmed for a number of weeks, but can now be officially named.
On Saturday, Aug. 20 at Penneshaw the match ups will be:
And on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Kingscote:
Now here the reports for the weekend's games:
A Grade: The oval resembled more of a cow paddock after the Colts game.
Players would have been thankful there wasn't a B Grade game to churn up the oval more after what had been a wet week.
Both sides were missing players, but Kingscote celebrated club stalwart Dan Florance's 350th game for the club.
It was a tight start to the game, with not much scoring going on. Defences standing tall, with Donaghy rebounding for Kingscote and the youthful defence of Dudley standing tall despite the size difference of their opponents.
A couple of late goals gave Kingscote some ascendency, taking a 15-point lead into the first break.
Kingscote started to dominate the territory, the name of the game in conditions that were being played in.
General passing was hard to achieve, with some parts of the oval near ankle deep in mud, and a lot of turnovers happened to both sides.
Henderson and Mattner provided good targets up forward and started to out muscle their younger opponents.
Green and Colman were also finding plenty of the ball.
Gurney was winning the ruck, but Dudley couldn't find winners around the clearances.
Siemer found space and kicked a couple for the term, as Kingscote got on top.
Six unanswered goals for the term, and the first 8 goals of the match told the story, with Dudley only able to score one point for the half.
It was still a territory battle, Siemer soccered a nice goal to make it 9 in a row for Kingscote.
Dudley worked hard and pushed the ball forward.
Bunney received the ball on the boundary, and with a nice snap kicked through Dudley's first.
Dickson was running hard for the Dudley side, and showcased his skills all day.
The Eagles fought hard, with another two goals, including Bunney's second, as they put the pressure back onto the Kingscote side.
The margin at the final break was 46 points, a hard task in the conditions.
Coach Houchin implored his charges for one last effort to finish off their season.
The rain came down, and with it went Dudley's charges as Kingscote got well on top once again.
Siemer kicked his 4th, and it was followed by Colman's 2nd as Kingscote kicked away.
Willson ran hard, and kicked his only goal for the game, and Dudley's only score for the term.
Dan Florance provided a rare highlight for the game, with a goal to mark his milestone match.
A good 70-point win for Kingscote, gaining some confidence to go into next weekend do-or-die Semi Final. K - 14.15 def DU - 4.5
It was a tough tight start at Wisanger, but a very high scoring first quarter.
Parndana welcomed back a few players and knew they would be much more competitive than their last meeting.
The Trethewey boys combined well, with Ethan and Isaac returning from Adelaide and showcasing how much they have improved in the big smoke.
Despite the conditions, it was a very entertaining game, with goals galore in the first.
Five goals to 4 gave the impression it could be a close one, with Wisanger just up by 8 points at the first break.
Wisanger started to flex their muscles in the second, with Sampson and Cross getting on top in the centre.
Up forward, Lockett (5 goals), Berry, Clifford, and L. Shurven (4) were hard to stop.
Clifford winning the goal kicking for the year, with a total of 44.
Trethewey and J. Gaskin kept trying, but Wisanger had their tails up. 9 goals for the quarter broke the game open, as Wisanger took a 57-point lead into the long break.
Parndana tried hard, but Wisanger had all the momentum by this time.
Parndana struggled to find a target with their kicks and Wisanger took full advantage with their turnovers.
Parndana could only score one goal for the second half, in what was a disappointing finish after a promising start.
Wisanger pushing the margin beyond triple figures in the last, running out 116-point winners.
The litmus test will be this week, however, with Western Districts waiting for them.
Funny things happen in finals, and Wisanger will be determined that Western Districts won't have it all their own way. W - 24.14 def P - 6.6
B Grade: Only the one game played once again, with Dudley United not able to field a team against Kingscote unfortunately.
The other game, at Wisanger was played in wet conditions at Wisanger with the home side accounting for Parndana by 34 points in a Semi Final preview.
As expected, the game was scrappy with both midfields fumbling the ball.
Bussenschutt was clean in defence and thwarted a lot of Wisanger plays.
The young Wisanger midfield started to get on top of the Parndana veterans, as the game went on. Kingi got a lot of the ball and Turner continues to show improvement in the seniors.
Wisanger slowly built their margin at each break, with Parndana struggling to keep the ball inside their 50.
At the other end, Wisanger was able to score much easier, with Crabtree (3 goals), Nasese and Kingi (2 goals each) able to thread their way through Parndana's defences.
Wisanger kept the ball in their half in the last & managed to keep Parndana scoreless while kicking 2.4 themselves.
Parndana a tough day, but will have their chance to exact their revenge on Sunday, and the finals are a good time to do exactly that. W - 8.8 def P - 3.4
Colts: Both colts' games were quite one sided on the scoreboard, but despite this both Dudley and Wisanger fought out their games quite well.
At Wisanger, Parndana have broken a 3-game losing streak in emphatic style and activated the mercy rule at half time.
Parndana's midfield was hard to stop, with Colton Trethewey (4 goals) and Eli Kuchel enjoying the taps Kaea Mauheni-Edwards was providing them.
Kelesha Mauheni-Edwards ended the game with a career high 9 goals, and continues to grow in confidence every game.
Wisanger were well served by Jack Anderson, Huon Ley, and as per usual, Timmy Turner.
While they may not have been able to sing the song in victory this year, they young panthers were competitive in most of their games.
Another year of growing will do wonders for this side, and surely next year they will be able to sneak a few wins. W - 0.2 def by P- 20.16 (mercy rule)
At Kingscote the ground conditions were heavy, but that didn't stop Kingscote from getting off to a fast start.
The first bounce told the story; Xavier Wadsworth to Cain Florance, with a long ball finding Tom Mitchell.
The first three goals were kicked in similar fashion, with the Dudley midfield struggling to get their hands on the football.
Kingscote should have had the game over by quarter time, but their kicking for goal showed how hard it was to get their boots out of the soft Kingscote ground.
Kingscote kicking 4.9 for the first quarter & well on top.
Dudley set up better in the centre and were able to contest better, Tait Florance tried hard all day and passed brilliantly.
The same could not be said for some of his team mates, as they blazed away with some of their kicks and were unable to find a team mate.
However, they defended well and limited Kingscote's scoring and managed to score a point late in the game.
Dylan Bunney and Tom Mitchell had a good tussle all day, with both having some good moments.
Brady Christophers provided run and carry for the hounds all day, and Xavier Wadsworth was strong over the ball.
Kingscote not letting the Eagles get past the centre much, and running out big winners.
The Hounds season now begins, having confirmed top spot a number of weeks ago, while Dudley now have a do or die battle against Western Districts. K- 15.18 def DU - 0.1
