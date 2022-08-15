An enthusiastic group of citizen scientist volunteers gathered at the monthly dolphin data analysis workshop on Kangaroo Island.
The Kangaroo Island/Victor Harbor Dolphin Watch workshop at the Ozone Hotel in Kingscote on August 12, 2022 celebrated the beginning of National Science Week.
This was the 12th year that Science Week was observed by the Dolphin Watch volunteers.
Following tradition, the workshop featured the "Science Week Brain Break Morning Tea and Quiz", an enjoyable event overseen by quizmaster extraordinaire Mike Cosgrove.
The two teams spent some time challenging answers with humorous banter while learning more about science.
Dolphin Watch coordinator Tony Bartram took the opportunity to introduce the Science Week theme: "Data for Purpose - making dolphin research effort count!"
Tony provided an overview of situations where the citizen science data gathered has led to greater protection and conservation mechanisms being employed by wildlife managers and associated agencies.
He thanked all the volunteers and supporters, past and present.
This core business of KI/VH Dolphin Watch has remained at the forefront of research efforts of the award-winning longitudinal project for 17 years.
Any community member interested in becoming involved in any element of this dolphin research project, including data collection and analysis, media, photography, PR, fundraising etc is welcome to contact the organisers via email at bartram@kin.on.net
