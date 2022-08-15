The Islander

Work underway at new Flinders Chase visitor centre on Kangaroo Island

Updated August 15 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:35am
An artistic representation of what the new Flinders Chase Visitor Centre will look just outside the entrance to the national park. Picture supplied

Work has commenced rebuilding the new $16 million visitor centre at Flinders Chase National Park on Kangaroo Island, destroyed in the 2019-20 bushfires.

