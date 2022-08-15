Work has commenced rebuilding the new $16 million visitor centre at Flinders Chase National Park on Kangaroo Island, destroyed in the 2019-20 bushfires.
Construction of the centre is expected to be complete in 2024.
The new visitor is being built just outside the entrance to the park on the former KI Wilderness Retreat site.
It will generate and store its own power, including providing stations for electric vehicle charging.
The KI tourism industry contributes about $140 million annually to the regional economy and the state government says rebuilding key visitor infrastructure such as the centre is vital for the recovery of the Island and its community.
Minister for climate, environment and water, Dr Susan Close said it was fantastic to see work now underway on the new centre that will create a world-class visitor experience for parks on the western end of Kangaroo Island.
"This ecologically sustainable building will power itself for most of the year and be entirely self-sufficient in terms of water use and recycled wastewater," Dr Close said.
"The building will set a new national standard for ecologically sustainable development, with minimal impact to the environment both during the build and once complete."
The new centre has been designed by award-winning Troppo Architects that created the Bowali Visitor Centre in Kakadu National Park and numerous eco-resorts, has a strong focus on sustainability.
The University of Adelaide is partnering with the state government to build research facilities at the centre, contributing $2 million towards the project.
It is anticipated conservation groups, research partners and commercial tour operators will use the event space and that locally made produce will be sold from the centre.
Sustainability features include the building being able to generate and store its own power, including for electric vehicle charging.
The passive solar design takes advantage of a building's site, climate and materials to minimise energy use, helping to keep the centre cool in summer and warm in winter.
All heating and cooling systems will have low-energy usage and will be zoned to ensure flexibility and to cater for how the visitor centre is being used at the time.
Walkways and shelters will help collect rainwater and wetlands will help filter waste and storm water.
The centre's architecture will be mainly concrete-free, and primarily framed from sustainably sourced bushfire-resistant Australian timbers.
Rammed earth walls will be built from material on and adjacent the site and gravel will be sourced from existing nearby pits.
The work of local tradespersons, artisans and artists will be included in the architecture and design.
Member for Mawson, Leon Bignell said rebuilding the visitor centre at Flinders Chase was an important part of the bushfire recovery process on the Island, helping local tourism to bounce back.
"I'm really pleased to see the work of local tradies and artists will be included in the design and construction," he said.
"It will be a great new asset for visitors and local tour operators, and somewhere to showcase some great local produce."
For further updates visit www.engagementhub.parks.sa.gov.au
