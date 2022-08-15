New netball courts opened at Wisanger, plus Round 15 action

The Wisanger Netball Club officially opened its new, upgraded courts with a ribbon cutting on August 13, 2022.
Four club life members - Shirley Boxer, Lenore Boxer, Christine Sampson and Maggie Patterson - were given the honour of cutting the ribbon after a short introduction by president Shaisee Hamlyn.
Advertisement
The Wisanger netball court upgrade was funded by the KI Mayoral Bushfire Committee and SA Office for Recreation, Sport and Racing, with many local businesses offering services in kind.
Bek Bott was the grant and court upgrade manager for the Wisanger Netball Club, and was also present for the opening.
The mayoral fund made available $30,000 to each of the Island's five clubs to invest in sporting infrastructure, Western Districts declined due to it being already well funded.
The Kingscote netball courts meanwhile have also been resurfaced thanks to the mayoral fund bushfire grant, with $15,000 allocated to the project.
The Kangaroo Island Council will continue to work with the Kingscote club's pavilion renewal committee to seek grant funding.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.