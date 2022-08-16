The Islander

Yumbah Aquaculture wins shellfish trifecta at 2022 Royal Tasmanian Fine Food Awards

Updated August 16 2022 - 1:21am, first published 1:06am
Yumbah Aquaculture produces these abalone from pellet to and plate at its onshore farming operations in Port Lincoln, Kangaroo Island and interstate. Picture: Yumbah Aquaculture

Yumbah Aquaculture has taken three gold medals at the 2022 Royal Tasmanian Fine Food Awards in the Seafood, Smallgoods and Deli category.

