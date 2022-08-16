Yumbah Aquaculture has taken three gold medals at the 2022 Royal Tasmanian Fine Food Awards in the Seafood, Smallgoods and Deli category.
The winning products were Yumbah Sea Farms mussels, Cameron of Tasmania oysters and for Yumbah Tiger Abalone, respectively.
Advertisement
Yumbah Aquaculture is headquartered in Wingfield South Australia and has operations in Port Lincoln, Kangaroo Island and Lonsdale in addition to Bicheno, Tasmania and Narrawong, Victoria.
Yumbah produces abalone, oysters and mussels from pellet to plate.
The Royal Agricultural Society of Tasmania hosted awards bring judges from across Australia to determine Australia's best produce in five categories.
Yumbah chief executive David Wood said the awards recognised the passion and commitment of Yumbah staff across the country.
"They're passionate about delivering premium shellfish of the finest provenance, so it's an honour to receive three gold medals amongst such a high calibre of producers," he said.
"These gold medals are testament to our people, who love what they do. This shows in the quality of our final product."
For more information about Yumbah Aquaculture, visit http://www.yumbah.com/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.