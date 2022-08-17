Second medal event for KI's firefighters, emergency personnel

SA Country Fire Service Region 1 plans another award ceremony at the Kingscote KICE campus on Sunday, September 25.
National Emergency Medals, National Medals and CFS Service Medals will be presented.
Advertisement
The service held a previous ceremony in February 2022 - See: Kangaroo Island CFS volunteers receive National Emergency Medals
The National Emergency Medal is for volunteers and staff rendering extraordinary service in response to recent national significant events such as the North Queensland floods in 2019 and the 2019-2020 bushfires.
The National Medal is a recognition for service by members of recognised organisations that help the community during times of crisis and have achieved 15, 25, 35, 45 or 55 qualifying service.
The CFS Service Medal will handed over to all volunteers who have completed 30, 40, 50 or 60 years of service.
All recipients should have received their invitation.
Please contact Region 1 - CFSRegion1@sa.gov.au if you think you are eligible but you have not received your invitation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.