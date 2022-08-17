The Islander

Second medal event for Kangaroo Island CFS firefighters, emergency personnel

By Stan Gorton
Updated August 17 2022 - 12:24am, first published 12:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Second medal event for KI's firefighters, emergency personnel

SA Country Fire Service Region 1 plans another award ceremony at the Kingscote KICE campus on Sunday, September 25.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.