Three Kangaroo Island councillors to run again, others undecided

The Islander canvassed the current council members on whether they planned to run again, or if they were undecided.
The council will enter caretaker mode from its September meeting onward.
All eligible and registered voters will receive their ballots in the mail in October with voting closing November 10, 2022.
The seat of mayor is contested on a separate ballot, with prospective candidates having to choose to run as either councillor or mayor, but not both.
Councillor and deputy mayor Bob Teasdale, councillors Sam Mumford and Robert Cotterill told The Islander they plan to seek re-election.
The Islander will feature candidate profiles and anyone running is encouraged to make contact.
Mayor Michael Pengilly said candidates were not obligated to declare their candidacy until nominations closed on September 6, 2022.
Mr Pengilly said the Electoral Act had been amended to "allow democracy to work by way of respecting possible candidates privacy unless of course they want to".
"In my case I am asking community members what they think in relation to me standing again or not. I'll keep listening," Mr Pengilly said.
Clr David Mepham said he was not running again due to work commitments.
"I had every intention of nominating this election, especially as there are critical planning issues ahead for Penneshaw and for KI," Mr Mepham said.
"However, I recently signed a contract with Routledge NY to publish my book, 'Rethinking Parking: Planning and Urban Design Perspectives', in 2023. It's a significant opportunity and I simply cannot pass it up.
"While I'll be in the United States on and off for a while with this work, I'll maintain a strong connection with KI and the Penneshaw community."
Clr Peter Denholm also is not running after a long tenure on the council.
"After a 12 year period of challenges, some highs and lows, I think it is time for me to pass the baton on," Mr Peter Denholm said.
"It has been a delight and privilege to serve our community, I have really appreciated working with elected members with such diversity in their talents, and to our council staff I acknowledge their professionalism and devotion. For me, it has been a great experience."
Clr Shirley Pledge said she was "certainly thinking about it!", while councillor Rosalie Chirgwin could not be reached.
Clr Ken Liu, after served 40 years in local government as an engineer and 12 years as a councillor, is also undecided, but believes he still has the energy for another term.
"I have not yet made up my mind simply because I have not finished what I went into the council for, in particular the completion of the Kingscote STEDS (Septic Tank Effluent Drainage Scheme) and pushing for better footpaths for the elderly," he said.
Individuals passionate about shaping the future of their community, especially women and those from First Nation and non-English speaking backgrounds, are being encouraged to stand for their local council, as the Local Government Association strives to increase diversity in the upcoming 2022 local government elections.
Nominations to stand for local councils open on Tuesday, August 23, presenting an opportunity for local change-makers and advocates to become councillors and influence the future of their local area.
The Kangaroo Island Council will host a candidate Information session on Tuesday, August 23 from 5.30pm in the council chambers.
Nominations to stand as a candidate close midday, Thursday, September 6. Voting packs will be mailed to voters from October 14 to 20, with voting closing Thursday, November 10.
Find out more: Everything you need to know and do is on the LGA website https://www.lga.sa.gov.au/council-elections/nominate/nomination-process
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
