The Islander

Penneshaw golf land discussion held off at Kangaroo Island Council meeting

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated August 17 2022 - 12:41am, first published 12:38am
Penneshaw land to be sold to a developer would be "excised" from the 28-acre golf course and visitor centre land. Picture: KI Council agenda

The Kangaroo Island Council at its August meeting on Tuesday, August 8, 2022, discussed the sale of land adjacent to the visitor centre and part of the Penneshaw golf course for commercial development.

Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

