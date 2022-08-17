The Kangaroo Island Council at its August meeting on Tuesday, August 8, 2022, discussed the sale of land adjacent to the visitor centre and part of the Penneshaw golf course for commercial development.
In other Penneshaw land matters, the council at the meeting resolved to delegate to its chief executive the power to negotiate and execute a lease for the KI Sculpture Park at Lot 2 Frenchmans Terrace.
Advertisement
The sculpture park lease would be for 21 years, with a second 21 year option.
Regarding the golf course land, the council received a report from its administration on the feasibility of the private development of land next to the visitor's centre at Penneshaw.
The land was previously zoned community, forming part of the Penneshaw golf course and visitor centre precinct. An expression of interest has been discussed, reflecting the site's high value, and potential for hotel development.
The report was requested in May after the council received third party interest in acquiring land next to the visitor's centre, which overlooks Christmas Cove.
The council voted to delay any discussion on the golf course land until after the new council was appointed after the election.
Penneshaw resident and urban planner, Dr David Mepham, acknowledged it was a great site, but noted that the future of the site should be decided with locals as part of the Penneshaw Town Centre Masterplan process.
"We need an integrated plan, developed in partnership with KIC and the Department of Transport, that balances the needs of our community and our successful tourism economy with truck traffic and overlays," he said.
"Penneshaw is the first and last experience that visitors have of KI. It is inappropriate to have semi- trailers laid-over in our town centre."
Dr Mepham is not seeking re-election to the council due to a book commitment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.