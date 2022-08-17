The Islander
Opinion

Kangaroo Island's Emu Bay beach erosion solution | Letter

Updated August 17 2022 - 1:01am, first published 12:47am
Regular swimmer Michael Amor is calling for a more permanent access solution to Emu Bay beach to overcome ongoing erosion. Picture: Michael Amor

If an indestructible, sloped-concrete entrance to the beach at Emu Bay from the carpark to the beach was constructed, it would avoid the continual patch up jobs with rubble.

