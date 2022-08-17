If an indestructible, sloped-concrete entrance to the beach at Emu Bay from the carpark to the beach was constructed, it would avoid the continual patch up jobs with rubble.
On each destructive occasion a northerly wind in conjunction with s strong surf surge has washed away most of the rubble access slope scattering the rubble a good distance along the beach.
Advertisement
This then limits access to the beach to only those with four-wheel-drive, albeit with difficulty.
What next? Yet another patch up job!
A concrete or similar construction would eliminate the problem. A one-off fix.
It would be interesting to know what a concrete or similar hardy access would cost against having to continually replace the rubble. The currently destroyed access was only replaced weeks ago.
Kangaroo Island mayor Michael Pengilly meanwhile was out on patrol on Thursday last week, August 13 and snapped photos of waves crashing through the Emu Bay boat ramp.
The ramp design and its lack of breakwater has been a contentious issue on Kangaroo Island.
Please send letters to editor@theislanderonline.com.au and stan.gorton@theislanderonline.com and keep them to less than 400 words.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.